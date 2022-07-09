NJPW Strong preview: The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Taylor Rust vs. Jonah

-Shane Haste and Mikey Nicholls vs. Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson in a NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Title tournament first round match

-Christopher Daniels and Yuya Uemura vs. Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto in a NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Title tournament first round match

Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Saturdays at 7CT/8ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Sundays.