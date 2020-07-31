NJPW announces New Japan Cup USA tournament to stream on weekly NJPW Strong series

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling officially announced that the NJPW Strong weekly series will premiere Friday, August 7 on the New Japan World streaming service. It was also announced that the series will start with an eight-man New Japan Cup USA tournament featuring the following first-round matches:

-Karl Fredericks vs. Kenta

-Jeff Cobb vs. Tanga Loa

-David Finlay vs. Chase Owens

-Brody King vs. Tama Tonga

Powell’s POV: The semifinals of the tournament will air on August 14, and the tournament final will air on August 21. You can watch the brief video that featured the announcement at NJPWWorld.com.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Mike McMahon of PWTorch.com discussing his background and podcast work, plus a long chat regarding Impact Wrestling coming out of Slammiversary, including a breakdown of the notable additions to the roster, and more...