House of Glory “Waging War” results (5/22): Vetter’s review of Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. Super Smash Brothers for the HOG Tag Titles, Amazing Red vs. Kevin Knight, Shotzi Blackheart vs. Lena Kross

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

House of Glory “Waging War”

May 22, 2026, in Jamaica, New York, at NYC Arena

Streamed on the TrillerTV+

HOG always draws a packed crowd of 500 or more here. Maybe it’s just my imagination, but the lighting seems much better than usual. Jason Solomon, JD from New York, and Johnny Torres provided commentary. A reminder that their ramp is level with the ring; that would come into play several times.

* Only a few matches were announced in advance, including the opener!

1. Amazing Red vs. Kevin Knight. Yes, they are opening the show with this! Knight wore his AEW TNT Title belt, but the commentators made clear it is NOT on the line. Standing switches to open and a standoff. Red wore his black gear that looks like he’s a mechanic; I prefer the red-and-black outfit. They locked up, and Kevin threw him to the mat and flexed at 1:30 and got light boos! They tied up again, and Kevin rolled to the floor to regroup. In the ring, Red hit some armdrags. Knight hit a springboard clothesline at 4:30, and now it was Red who rolled to the floor. They traded blows on the floor.

Kevin jumped up onto the apron and hit a flying kick on Red. They got back into the ring, and Knight got a nearfall at 6:30. Knight hit a suplex for a nearfall. Red flipped Knight into the turnbuckles. (Something storyline-related happened backstage, so Solomon left; Sam Leterna replaced him on commentary.) Red snapped off a huracanrana at 9:30, then his tornado DDT for a nearfall. Knight hit a leaping DDT, and they were both down at 11:00. They fought on the ropes in the corner, and Red shoved him to the mat. Kevin hit a superkick. Red hit a loud chop, so the taller Knight hit one. Red caught him with a spin kick to the head, but Knight hit a dropkick, then a springboard clothesline for a nearfall at 14:00.

We got a “This is awesome!” chant. Kevin again went to the top rope, but he couldn’t hit the UFO frog splash. Red flipped Knight to the floor. Red dove through the ropes, bouncing off of Knight, and Red landed in the front row! In the ring, Red hit a top-rope missile dropkick at 16:00. They again fought on the ropes, and Red hit a Super Code Red off the ropes, then a regular Code Red for a believable nearfall! Knight crawled onto the ramp, and he shook the ropes to cause Red to fall and be crotched on the top rope. Knight hit a running stunner into the ring! Knight hit a Coast-to-Coast missile dropkick, then the UFO (spinning frog splash) for the pin! That was a really good opener.

Kevin Knight defeated Amazing Red at 19:12.

* Knight got on the mic. “Without you, Red, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” Knight said. He got the crowd to chant, “Thank you, Red!” However, the commentators noted that Red (who recently turned 44) has now lost six of his past seven matches. They wondered what’s next for Red.

* Backstage, Solomon was checking on Shotzi Blackheart, who was beaten up and sitting in the back of an ambulance. She insisted on having her match, even after that off-screen assault.

2. Shotzi Blackheart vs. Lena Kross. Lena wore her AEW Tag Team Title belt. Shotzi limped to the ring. This is NON-title. Kross attacked her and stomped on Shotzi. Shotzi dove through the ropes but the six-footer Kross caught her and slammed Shotzi face-first on the apron. In the ring, Lena pushed her foot into Shotzi’s throat. She hit a sidewalk slam for a nearfall at 2:30, then a running boot on Shotzi in the corner and was booed. Shotzi hit a missile dropkick at 5:30. She hit a headscissors that sent Lena into the turnbuckles. Shotzi hit a rolling Koppo Kick and her cannonball into the corner for a nearfall.

Lena tied her in the Tree of Woe and pulled backwards on Shotzi’s arms. Shotzi dropkicked Lena off the apron to the floor, then dove through the ropes onto Kross at 8:30. In the ring, Shotzi hit a DDT. They traded rollups. Lena hit a TKO stunner for a nearfall. Shotzi hit a Sliced Bread out of the corner at 11:30. Lena nailed a running knee for a believable nearfall, then a Jackhammer powerslam for the pin! The pre-match attack in the back gives Shotzi a bit of an ‘out’ for losing clean here.

Lena Kross defeated Shotzi Blackheart at 11:59.

3. Angel Jacquez (w/Dr. Hillary P. Wisdom) vs. JJP vs. Mikee G vs. JJ Doze vs. KC Navarro vs. Jodi Aura. Again, Jacquez is the Lex Luger-style Narcissist, admiring his physique in full-length mirrors. I don’t think I’ve seen Mikee before; he has a bushy beard and shoulder-length black hair. Navarro was a surprise participant. Angel stood in the middle and flexed, then he rolled to the floor to admire himself in the mirror. Mikee and Doze fought in the ring. JJP hit some deep armdrags on Doze. Jodi and Angel traded quick reversals. Jodi is taller than I realized. He hit an impressive dropkick.

KC hit a modified 619 and a springboard dropkick. Mikee hit a shotgun dropkick on Navarro. Angel suplexed Doze into the turnbuckles at 3:30, then he suplexed Navarro. The bottom rope broke! Angel hit a second-rope delayed vertical suplex on Doze, then a powerbomb for a nearfall. Jodi and Mikee hit top-rope dives to the floor, and everyone was down on the floor at 6:00. In the ring, KC and Doze traded forearm strikes and chops. Doze hit a Lungblower to the back. He hit a Poison Rana on Mikee! Angel hit a superkick. Mikee hit an enzuigiri at 8:00. KC hit a tornado DDT.

Aura hit a Disaster Kick. JJP hit a twisting dive to the floor on everyone. They were all brawling at ringside. Doze hit a huracanrana on Angel. Doze hit a top-rope somersault onto Angel on the entrance ramp! Doze hit a flipping dive through the ropes. Hillary struck Doze in the head with his thick book! Angel put Doze in the Torture Rack, then spun Doze into a powerbomb for the pin. Good, messy, fun scramble.

Angel Jacquez defeated JJP, Mikee G, JJ Doze, KC Navarro, and Jodi Aura at 12:07.

* Jay Lyon came to the ring. He was not dressed to wrestle (but of course still had his mask on). The commentators talked about Midas Black stepping off the ring apron and walking away from Lyon at the last HOG show in Los Angeles. He demanded that Midas come out and explain why he turned his back on their team. Midas Black came to the ring, also not dressed to wrestle. Midas said this all started when the Hardys came to HOG. “The Mane Event were instantly forgotten,” Midas said. “Now we don’t even know if we’re on the next show.” He ripped into GM Solomon. Midas said, “F— this company and f— these people,” and that got boos.

Lyon asked him, “Are you out of your damned mind? They are the reasons we are here.” They both questioned if they should team up anymore, but then they hugged. The commentators were relieved that everything was forgiven, and The Mane Event can move forward. (Commentators are so dumb!) Midas attacked Lyon from behind! The crowd reacted in horror! Several guys who were in that scramble ran in and tried to separate them. Lyon and Midas beat up those wrestlers and some of the trainees. Midas scampered to the floor and away from Lyon. Midas snuck back in and struck Lyon across the back with a chair! Midas stood over Jay and said that Mane Event will be okay, “even if I have to beat it out of you.”

* Up next is an open challenge match!

4. Phumi Nkuta vs. Raheem Royal. Again, Phumi has a legit MMA background, but he’s small at 5’0″ and 130 pounds. So, Raheem has a significant height and weight advantage. They immediately tied up on the mat. Phumi apparently was on the undercard of that Ronda Rousey Netflix event. Royal went for a dropkick, but Phumi caught the ankle, and he applied an ankle lock. They traded some more reversals, and Phumi slapped him in the face. Phumi hit a wheelbarrow German Suplex at 3:00.

Royal hit a flip dive to the floor and crashed onto Phumi. Phumi hit a twisting plancha. He got a nearfall in the ring. He hit some punches to Royal’s ribs. Royal hit a missile dropkick at 6:30, then a Michinoku Driver. He applied a sleeper on the mat and kept Phumi grounded. They rolled to the floor and went over the guardrail and into the crowd. They fought towards a wall and onto a table in a booth. Royal hit a Spanish Fly onto several security guards below them at 9:00! Dangerous! They both crawled into the ring. (We actually saw the replay of the Spanish Fly twice!)

Royal hit a release suplex and a Lionsault for a nearfall at 10:30, then a frog splash for a nearfall. Royal hit a 450 Splash for a nearfall, and he looked frustrated that he hadn’t put Phumi away. Royal hit a flip dive over the ring post and onto Phumi on the floor at 12:30! In the ring, Phumi hit some German Suplexes. Phumi hit a Poison Rana! He hit a German Suplex but didn’t go for a cover! He missed a moonsault. Phumi hit a second-rope German Suplex, with Royal rotating mid-air and crashing on his stomach. Phumi immediately hit a punch to the jaw that rocked Royal, and Phumi got the pin. An intriguing match.

Phumi Nkuta defeated Raheem Royal at 14:12.

Angel Jacquez and Hillary Wisdom came to the ring. Hillary wanted them to have an impromptu match!

5. Angel Jacquez vs. Phumi Nkuta. Phumi charged, threw a punch to the jaw, and got the pin. He put Hillary Wisdom in a sleeper, too.

Phumi Nkuta defeated Angel Jacquez at 00:09.

6. Daron Richardson vs. Lio Rush for the HOG Cruiserweight Title. They are roughly the same height and size. Again, Daron has big, poofy hair. Lio came out first, with black goo dripping from his mouth. No sign of Diamond Virago ! Where is she? The commentators noted that Daron has now topped 500 days as champion. Daron was hesitant to shake hands, and he hit some punches. Lio did his misdirection offense, and he knocked Daron to the floor. He bear-crawled on the mat and dove through the ropes at 1:30! (The crowds everywhere just pop for that bear-crawl; he looks like a demon when he does it.)

Carlos Ramirez appeared on the entrance stage and watched the action. In the ring, Daron hit a variety of kicks and a leaping standing neckbreaker for a nearfall at 3:30. Lio hit a spear for a nearfall. Daron avoided a clothesline and hit a spin kick for a nearfall, and they were both down at 6:30. Lio hit a pop-up powerbomb and a delayed Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Ramirez got on the apron and distracted the ref.

Lio dropped Daron back-first on the ring apron, but he missed The Final Hour frog splash. Daron hit a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall at 9:30. Daron threw some holy water on Lio, then a low-blow punt kick for a nearfall! Lio accidentally speared the ref! Daron hit another low blow on Lio! Daron hit his swinging suplex for the tainted pin. Good action.

Daron Richardson defeated Lio Rush to retain the HOG Cruiserweight Title at 11:35.

* They took a 15-minute break to replace the bottom rope.

7. Zilla Fatu vs. “Cash Flow” Ken Broadway for the HOG Crown Jewel Title. Zilla took forever getting to the ring, as he high-fived kids and celebrated with the fans. Broadway attacked at the bell, and he hit a shoulder tackle. Cash began dancing and was booed. Zilla hit a hard chop at 1:30. Ken hit a flying back elbow. Zilla tripped him on the ring apron. He hit a fallaway slam on the floor! Ouch! He whipped Broadway into the guardrail and was in charge.

They brawled onto the entrance ramp and onto the stage. Ken hit a snap suplex on the stage at 5:00! In the ring, Cash hit a swinging Flatliner for a nearfall at 6:30, and the crowd rallied for Fatu. Zilla fired up and hit some flying shoulder tackles, a Bubba Bomb, and a senton for a nearfall. “How do you like that, Bully Ray?” a commentator said. Cash avoided a Samoan Spike and hit a Lungblower to the chest for a nearfall. Zilla nailed the pop-up Samoan Drop for a nearfall at 9:00.

Ken hit a Lungblower out of the corner, then a top-rope elbow drop for a nearfall. That one was close! They fought on the ring apron, and Ken hit a piledriver! He pushed Zilla into the ring and hit a moonsault for a nearfall at 12:00. I think he came down hard across Zilla’s face. Zilla jumped up, hit the Samoan Spike, and scored the pin. While I never thought that Broadway was winning, this was a good match. Ken had a trickle of blood from near his eye from that awkward landing on the moonsault.

Zilla Fatu defeated “Cash Flow” Ken Broadway to retain the HOG Crown Jewel Title at 12:19.

8. Charles Mason vs. Joey Silver for the HOG Title. Again, the cartoonish Silver is very much like Colt Cabana in humor and style. We got the bell but Mason was jawing at the crowd and ignored Joey. Mason hit a shotgun dropkick and stomped on Silver. They went to the floor, and Charles hit some chops against the guardrails. In the ring, Silver hit a bulldog for a nearfall at 4:00. Mason nailed his rolling Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Mason backed him into a corner, hit some chops, then bit Silver on the forehead. He hit a high-angle back suplex for a nearfall at 6:00 and tied up Joey on the mat. The commentators agreed that Mason wanted to torture his opponent. Mason twisted the right wrist and fingers.

Mason hit his discus clothesline at 8:00 and had dominated the action for several minutes. He tied Silver in the Tree of Woe and repeatedly chopped him, then hit a stomp to the back of the neck. They brawled over to the bar, and Mason hit a piledriver on top of the bar at 12:00! The fans ‘crowd-surfed’ Joey back to ringside. That was fun! Joey rolled back in before a count-out. However, Mason hit his Meteora in the corner. Silver hit a knee strike. He nailed a back-body drop over the top rope, with Mason crashing onto the ramp!

Silver opened some Pixie Sticks and dumped them over his head as he devoured them! He hit some kicks and got some nearfalls! He hit a frog splash for a believable nearfall at 15:00. Mason applied a sleeper, but Silver got to the ropes. Silver hit a Spinebuster! Joey got a sucker, unwrapped it, and went to shove it in Charles’ mouth, but Mason blocked it. Mason set up for the Sister Abigail, but Joey shoved the sucker in Mason’s mouth! Joey hit the Starbuster powerbomb for a believable nearfall at 18:00!

Mason tossed the title at Silver and collapsed for “The Eddie spot.” The ref turned his back and purposely ignored it! So, Silver hit Mason with the title belt to the head, a mid-ring Sliced Bread, and a frog splash for a believable nearfall! This crowd was set to explode for a title change! Mason locked in the Reign of Terror sleeper on the mat. Silver tried to fight out of the hold, but he passed out. That was a blast.

Charles Mason defeated Joey Silver to retain the HOG Title at 20:46.

9) Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy vs. “Super Smash Brothers” Evil Uno and Stu Grayson for the HOG Tag Team Titles. This is a bit surprising, as I thought TNA wasn’t letting their wrestlers face AEW-contracted wrestlers. (By calling themselves the Super Smash Brothers instead of Dark Order, does that get around this rule?) They all shook hands before the bell. I gotta believe this isn’t a first-time meeting, right? Matt and Stu opened, and Matt got the crowd doing the “Delete!” arm motion and refrain before they locked up. Matt knocked him down with a shoulder tackle, but he couldn’t hit a Side Effect.

Evil Uno entered at 2:00, so Jeff also tagged in, and those two traded shoulder blocks with neither wrestler going down. Stu hit a splash on Jeff in their corner. Uno bodyslammed Matt at 4:00. Matt snapped Uno’s left arm over his shoulder and snapped Uno’s neck across the ropes. Stu hit some shoulder thrusts to Matt’s ribs, and the SSBros worked over Matt. Uno shoved the ref at 8:30 and was admonished. Stu worked over Matt on the floor. Uno missed a second-rope Swanton Bomb. Stu missed a Lionsault. Jeff got the hot tag at 12:00, and he hit some clotheslines. Jeff hit the double leg drop to Stu’s groin/lower abdomen. He hit a second-rope flying double clothesline, then a Whisper In The Wind on Stu.

Matt hit a Side Effect. Jeff hit a second-rope frog splash, and Matt made the cover for a nearfall at 13:30. Matt repeatedly rammed Stu’s head into turnbuckles. Stu hit a double Pele Kick! Uno hit an Eat D’Feat. Stu hit a powerslam on Jeff, then a 450 Splash for a nearfall at 15:00! Meanwhile, Uno hit a cannonball on Matt! Stu hit a leaping Tombstone Piledriver for a nearfall, but Matt pulled the ref to the floor! Stu dove through the ropes, but he crashed into the ref! Matt hit a Twist of Fate on Uno, then one on Stu! Jeff peeled off his shirt — squeals! — and hit the Swanton Bomb on Stu. A second ref ran down and made the three-count.

Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy defeated “Super Smash Brothers” Evil Uno and Stu Grayson to retain the HOG Tag Team Titles at 16:38.

Final Thoughts: Mason-Silver reached a whole new level for the final five minutes, and it was just an absolute blast. From Silver dumping candy dust on his head to fire up, to the frog splash … these two had the crowd going NUTS for the near finishes. No, I didn’t think Mason was losing, but dang, that was fun. Red vs. Kevin Knight was really good for second, and I’ll go with Zilla-Broadway for third.

I hate to be ‘snarky,’ but would TNA have allowed the Hardys to compete in that match if they were losing the belts to Evil Uno? Is it only okay for TNA-contracted wrestlers to face AEW-contracted wrestlers if the TNA wrestlers win? Jeff Hardy truly has the best job in the world. He tags with his brother, and over the past few years, he routinely works ten percent of the match and barely breaks a sweat. A very good show. No major complaints.