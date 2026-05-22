WWE Smackdown results (5/22): Powell’s live review of Cody Rhodes and Gunther, Tiffany Stratton’s open challenge for the Women’s U.S. Championship, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Talla Tonga

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,396)
Lexington, Kentucky, at Rupp Arena
Simulcast live May 22, 2026, on USA Network and internationally on Netflix
The show starts at 7CT/8ET…
CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews
By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,396)
Lexington, Kentucky, at Rupp Arena
Simulcast live May 22, 2026, on USA Network and internationally on Netflix
The show starts at 7CT/8ET…
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