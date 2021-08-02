Adam Cole’s NXT contract set to expire soon

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Adam Cole’s contract with NXT will expire shortly after WWE SummerSlam weekend. WrestlingInc.com reports that Cole re-signed a short-term extension with the company after the NXT Great American Bash event.

Powell’s POV: There was a lot of speculation that Cole’s deal was going expire last year, but we consistently told Dot Net Weekly listeners that his deal would was actually going to expire in 2021. I’m not sure where the reports of Cole being under contract into 2024 started, but he will become a free agent soon unless he opts to re-sign with NXT. As valuable as he’s been to NXT and has great as his run has been, I’ve said for a while now that it feels like he’s done everything there is to do there and if this were a different era, it would simply be time for him to leave for a new territory. Of course, Cole and NXT officials may feel differently. Obviously, it’s worth noting that Cole’s longtime girlfriend is AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker.