What's happening...

Adam Cole’s NXT contract set to expire soon

August 2, 2021

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Adam Cole’s contract with NXT will expire shortly after WWE SummerSlam weekend. WrestlingInc.com reports that Cole re-signed a short-term extension with the company after the NXT Great American Bash event.

Powell’s POV: There was a lot of speculation that Cole’s deal was going expire last year, but we consistently told Dot Net Weekly listeners that his deal would was actually going to expire in 2021. I’m not sure where the reports of Cole being under contract into 2024 started, but he will become a free agent soon unless he opts to re-sign with NXT. As valuable as he’s been to NXT and has great as his run has been, I’ve said for a while now that it feels like he’s done everything there is to do there and if this were a different era, it would simply be time for him to leave for a new territory. Of course, Cole and NXT officials may feel differently. Obviously, it’s worth noting that Cole’s longtime girlfriend is AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (1)

  1. Chris Johnson August 2, 2021 @ 1:07 pm

    Why even resign with the WWE at this point? He would get released due to “budget cuts”.

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.