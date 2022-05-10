NXT 2.0 live coverage, AEW Dark, poll results for last week’s NXT 2.0, Tito Santana, William Regal

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT 2.0 is live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes the beginning of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT 2.0 finished with a majority reader vote of a B grade with 50 percent in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 33 percent. I gave the show a C grade. The main event was flat and there were too many camp skits for my taste.

Birthdays and Notables

-Tito Santana (Merced Solis) is 69.

-William Regal (Darren Matthews) is 54.