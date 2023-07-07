What's happening...

AEW Dynamite rating for the show headlined by Kenny Omega vs. Wheeler Yuta

July 7, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 855,000 viewers for TBS, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The viewership count was up from the 809,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.29 rating in 18-49 demo, up from last week’s 0.24 rating in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.49 rating on USA Network. The July 6, 2022 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 942,000 viewers and a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic for Forbidden Door fallout show.

