ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

-ROH Champion Bandido vs. Angelico in a Proving Ground match

-Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. “The Workhorsemen” JD Drake and Anthony Henry

-Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo, and Shawn Dean vs. Eddie Colon, Orlando Colon, and Serpentico

“The IInspiration” Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay vs. Red Velvet and Zayda Steel

-“Premier Athletes” Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari vs. “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin

-Soleil vs. Action Andretti

-Robyn Renegade vs. Billie Starkz

-Mason Madden in action

-Ace Austin in action

Powell’s POV: The show was taped on May 18, 2026, in Jacksonville, Florida, at WJCT Studios. ROH on HonorClub streams on Thursdays at 7CT/8ET. ROH is taping next week’s Global Wars show tonight in Cincinnati, Ohio, at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center. We are seeking reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com.