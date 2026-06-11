ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.
-ROH Champion Bandido vs. Angelico in a Proving Ground match
-Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. “The Workhorsemen” JD Drake and Anthony Henry
-Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo, and Shawn Dean vs. Eddie Colon, Orlando Colon, and Serpentico
“The IInspiration” Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay vs. Red Velvet and Zayda Steel
-“Premier Athletes” Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari vs. “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin
-Soleil vs. Action Andretti
-Robyn Renegade vs. Billie Starkz
-Mason Madden in action
-Ace Austin in action
Powell’s POV: The show was taped on May 18, 2026, in Jacksonville, Florida, at WJCT Studios. ROH on HonorClub streams on Thursdays at 7CT/8ET. ROH is taping next week’s Global Wars show tonight in Cincinnati, Ohio, at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center. We are seeking reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com.
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