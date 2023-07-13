ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The card for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.
-ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Ava Lawless in a non-title match
-ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Toa Liona, Bishop Kaun, and Brian Cage vs. Darius Martin, Matt Sydal, and Christopher Daniels
-Tony Nese vs. Dalton Castle
-Levi Knight, Michael Allen Richards Clark, and Evan Rivers vs. Stu Grayson, Vincent, and Dutch
-Bambi Hall vs. Leyla Hirsch
-Shane Taylor vs. Shawn Dean
-Big Bill vs. Serpentico
-The Boys vs. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett
Powell’s POV: ROH will hold the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view on Friday, July 21 in Trenton, New Jersey at Cure Arena. The weekly series streams Thursdays at 6CT/7ET on HonorClub. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
