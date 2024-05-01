AEW Dynamite results (5/1): Powell’s live review of Kenny Omega returns, Chris Jericho vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the FTW Title, Samoa Joe vs. Isiah Kassidy, Serena Deeb vs. Mariah May

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 239)

Winnipeg, Manitoba at Canada Life Centre

Aired live May 1, 2024 on TBS

[Hour One] Dynamite opened with Tony Khan checking in from Jacksonville Jaguars’ headquarters. Khan said he wasn’t cleared to travel. The feed started “cutting out” and then they cut to “The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson in the production truck.

The Bucks acted like they lost the feed. Matthew raised the question of how they were not fired. They boasted that they had ironclad contracts. They also said that their contracts as EVP’s give them control of the show when Khan is absent. Nicholas called for a new opening video to play. The video featured the Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry…

Pyro shot off on the stage and then Excalibur checked in on commentary with Taz and Tony Schiavone. Excalibur noted that Rampage would air immediately after Dynamite…

AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland made his entrance along with Prince Nana.