TNA Impact preview: Wicked Garden match headlines tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA is advertising the following for tonight’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.
-Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch in a Wicked Garden match
-Knockouts Champion Lei Ying Lee vs. Mr. Elegance in an intergender match
-Indi Hartwell and Santino Marella vs. Arianna Grace and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo
-BDE vs. Eddie Edwards
-AJ Francis appears
-Eric Young speaks
Powell’s POV: Someone in TNA must be a big Stone Temple Pilots fan. Impact was taped on May 14-15 in Sacramento, California, at the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium. Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Friday morning, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
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