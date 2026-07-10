Dark Side of the Ring rating: Viewership count for the two-hour premiere on TNA and Jeff Jarrett

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s Dark Side of the Ring averaged 158,000 viewers on Vice TV, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The show finished with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Dark Side ran against the final hour of the NXT television show. The two-part season seven premiere featured the first two parts of “Jeff Jarrett and the Battle For TNA.” The third and final part will air Tuesday on Vice TV.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)