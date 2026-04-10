AEW Dynasty, TNA Rebellion, and WWE Smackdown coverage, NXT in White Plains and Plymouth (reports needed), Jesse Neal, Juice Robinson, Angelo Poffo, Paul Bearer

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynasty will be held on Sunday in Vancouver, British Columbia, at Rogers Arena. The show is headlined by MJF vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship. Join me for my live review as the show airs on pay-per-view, starting with the pre-show at 6CT/7ET, or the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I are scheduled to team up for a same-night audio review that will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). If the show runs too late for Jake, I’ll fly solo.

-TNA Rebellion will be held on Saturday in Cleveland, Ohio, at Wolstein Center. The show is headlined by Mike Santana vs. Eddie Edwards for the TNA World Championship. Join me for my live review starting with the pre-show at 6CT/7ET, or the pay-per-view or TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. Just a reminder that the show is not listed on TrillerTV.com. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Smackdown will be live tonight from San Jose, California, at SAP Center. The show is the penultimate edition before WrestleMania 42 and features the follow-up to last week’s Pat McAfee angle. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-NXT is holding live events tonight in White Plains, New York, at Westchester County Center, and on Saturday in Plymouth, Massachusetts, at Plymouth Memorial Hall. NXT doesn’t advertise matches for its house shows. We are seeking reports or even basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

We are looking for reports from WWE Smackdown, TNA Rebellion, AEW Dynasty, and the NXT live events. If you are going to either show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jesse Neal is 46.

-Juice Robinson (a/k/a Joseph Robinson) is 37.

-The late Angelo Poffo was born on April 10, 1925. He died on March 4, 2010. He is the father of Randy Savage and Lanny Poffo.

-The late Bill Moody was born on April 10, 1954. He died on March 5, 2013, of a heart attack at age 58. He is better known as Paul Bearer and Percival Pringle III.