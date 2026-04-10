TNA Impact results (4/9): Moore’s review of Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. The Righteous in a tables match for the TNA Tag Team Titles, the final push for TNA Rebellion

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

TNA Thursday Night Impact (Episode 1,134)

Taped March 28, 2026, in New Orleans, Louisiana, at the Alario Center

Simulcast April 9, 2026, on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary. McKenzie Mitchell was the ring announcer…

The show started off with Santino Marella and Daria Rae in the ring for a contract signing. Daria took the mic from Santino and introduced Eddie Edwards first. Daria took the mic from Santino again and introduced Mike Santana to the ring, who made his entrance from the crowd. Eddie took the mic first and noted that he and Santana had similar paths in TNA, in that they were tag team wrestlers. Eddie said they proved everyone wrong by climbing the ladder to become two-time TNA World Champions.

Eddie said the difference is that when things got tough, Santana left, and Eddie stayed. Eddie said that when it looked like TNA was going out of business, Santana left, and Eddie stayed. Eddie said that when people were laughing at this company, he carried this company on his back and stayed. Eddie said Santana thought the grass was greener elsewhere, while he stayed. Eddie said the grass doesn’t grow greener in the “Inner Circle” (Chris Jericho’s AEW faction).

Eddie talked about being a gaijin GHC Champion, two-time X Division Champion, seven-time tag team champion, and two-time world champion. Eddie said he’ll be a three-time world champion at Rebellion. Eddie signed the contract. Santana took off his sunglasses and said that Eddie is right that Santana left TNA. Santana said he left to test himself against the best in the game. He said he left to find out who he truly is. Santana said no matter where he left, his heart was still in TNA.

Santana said he built and rebuilt himself in TNA. Santana said he did leave, but he came back. Santana said Eddie only stayed because he was comfortable and complacent. Santana talked about how coming back meant he turned down way more money than Eddie would touch in his life. Santana said he turned down opportunities that people only dream about. Santana said he did all that to be the face and standard of TNA.

Santana said while Eddie calls himself the foundation of the place, Santana took a sledgehammer and smashed that foundation two years ago. Santana said he rebuilt the foundation as the damn guy. Santana said Eddie won’t just lose to a regular man, but a man who does it every single night. Santana said he delivers to the fans, his family, and the locker room.

Eddie talked about how Santana’s family, particularly his daughter, won’t be at Rebellion. Santana asked Eddie why Eddie’s wife had bigger balls when she left with Moose? Eddie dared Santana to hit him and break the no-contact clause. Cedric Alexander jumped Santana from behind. Leon Slater ran out for the save. Slater gave Eddie and Cedric a flip dive for good measure. Santana and Slater stood tall to end the segment…[c]

John’s Thoughts: While I’m a bit exhausted with WWE going personal and inside baseball with all the behind-the-scenes promos, this was a good enough version of that to help at least elevate Eddie to a world title contender. Though I still don’t see him quite at that level yet, especially since TNA did such a great job elevating Steve Maclin, yet running through that feud at the TNA Plus show. Curious as to why they ran the go-home contract signing in the opening segment? Maybe it’s simply just because of the TNA Plus show, they needed to run the contract signing and obligatory tag team match in the same show.

AJ Francis cut a promo backstage. He talked about how he enrolled at the Team 3D Pro Wrestling school back in 2018. He said he got a call from his agent telling him that the Cleveland Browns want to sign him. He said he told his agent he would rather make no money learning pro wrestling than play one snap for the Browns. He said he detests the city and the people from the city.

Francis said Nic Nemeth is Cleveland’s favorite son. AJ said Nic has stolen more opportunities from him than he’s willing to admit publicly. He said that’s why he decided to steal Nic’s health from him. AJ said he’s going to put Nic out in front of his family, friends, and talentless little brother. AJ said he’s the best big man in the business, and the business is “money money money”…

Tasha Steelz joined the commentary team for the next match…

1. Jada Stone vs. “Doomsday” Dani Luna. Luna dominated the match early on with the power advantage. Luna took down Stone with a shoulder tackle. Stone tried to rally with forearms. Stone hit Luna with a huracanrana. Stone took down Luna with a Suicide Dive. Luna got the advantage after a distraction from Steelz.[c]

Luna dominated during the break. Jada came back with a huracanrana, kick, and leg drop. Stone hit Luna with a Split Leg Moonsault for a nearfall. Luna came back with a backbreaker and power bomb for a nearfall. Stone rolled up Stone and hit her with superkicks. Stone sent Luna into the corner with a huracanrana. Stone hit Luna with a twisting moonsault for the win.

Jada Stone defeated Dani Luna via pinfall in 10:15.

Steelz put the boots to Stone after the match and laid her out with a Gotch Style Pile Driver…

John’s Thoughts: It was announced right after this set of tapings that Dani Luna requested and was granted her contractual release from the company, so she was giving the win to Stone before heading out the door. It was a good win for Stone, as TNA continues to do a decent job building her as an up-and-coming babyface; but a huge loss for the Knockouts division by losing Dani Luna. I thought Luna was one of the best home-grown stars TNA has developed in a long time, especially coming off her middling tag team run. I really hope she Luna Lands with one of the big two companies, as she showed she can be a valuable roster member during her heel run. If she lands in AEW, I hope she doesn’t get lost in the shuffle. I wouldn’t mind her rejoining her old booker, Shawn Michaels, either in NXT, where she can definitely make a big splash.

It was time for the weekly sponsored TNA injury report. Nic Nemeth is “out” for Impact, but will be cleared for Rebellion. Tessa Blanchard is “Cleared” while Jody Threat is “out” after their Bunkhouse match. Matt Hardy is “cleared”…

Elijah was walking in a cemetery. Some random kid showed up and said that he and his dad were fans of Elijah. The kid asked Elijah if he could join him in praying at his father’s grave. Elijah followed the kid. The kid led Elijah to a random tree to get jumped by Frankie Kazarian. Kazarian handed the kid a $20 bill.

The kid argued that Kazarian was supposed to pay him $100. Kazrarian told the kid that life sucks, called him a mark, and told the kid to bounce. Kazarian then told Elijah a verse from the book of Romans before leaving…

Taryn Terrell made her entrance. Taryn said she misses all of this. She thanked TNA for letting her come back while they were in her hometown of New Orleans. She talked about how her career was cut short, and she never got a chance to say goodbye. She said she’s watched the company and the Knockouts division grow. She said she watched Mickie James bear her soul in the ring only to be disrespected by the Elegance Brand.

Terrell said she has a message for Ash. “You don’t know me,” she said. Terrell said that Ash doesn’t know what she sacrificed for the division. The Elegance Brand made their entrance (sans Ash) to trash-talk Taryn. Heather noted that Ash is still on her mental health break. The Concierge told the production truck to show that Mickie James and ODB were laid out backstage.

The Elegance Brand but the boots to Taryn while also dumping Security to ringside. Mr. Elegance gave Taryn a body slam. Heather and M gave Taryn their signature bow and arrow stomp to end the segment…[c]

Santino Marella was berating his daughter backstage for her recent behavior. Stacks got in Santino’s face to defend his fiancée. Santino punched Stacks. Grace and Stacks walked into the women’s locker room. Indi Hartwell showed up and joined Santino in attacking Stacks and Grace off-screen. Outside the locker room, Hartwell showed Santino that she got his Cobra sock back. She wanted him to put it on, but he said it’s a lethal weapon…

Frankie Kazarian made his entrance. Ryan Nemeth joined the commentary team for the next match. BDE made his entrance…

2. Frankie Kazarian vs. BDE. Frankie dominated early on with chain wrestling. Frankie hit BDE with his signature springboard leg drop. BDE rallied with right hands and a Codebreaker. BDE hit Kazarian with a Blockbuster for a one count. BDE hit Kazarian with a Knee Plus. Kazarian came back with a Backstabber into a Chickenwing for the win.

Frankie Kazarian defeated BDE via submission in 3:36.

Ryan Nemeth got in BDE’s face after the match and put the boots to him. The lights went out, and Elijah choked Kazarian with a scarf when the lights came back on. Elijah chased Ryan to the back…

John’s Thoughts: BDE’s match results are predictable given that losing is his current gimmick, but it’s good on-the-job training for him, and easy story to tell, and a useful tool to give heels wins. This segment also solidified that Ryan Nemeth is still a heel while his brother is going to be a babyface for the night as the hometown hero of Cleveland, Ohio.

Elayna Black made her entrance. Myla Grace and Harley Hudson made their entrance. Hannifan noted that this was Grace’s singles debut on AMC…

3. Elayna Black vs. Myla Grace (w/Harley Hudson). Grace dominated early on with chain wrestling. Grace hit Black with a dropkick. Black came back with a drop toehold and elbow for a two count. Black hit Grace with a stomp for a two count. Grace rallied with right hands. Grace hit Black with a Final Cut for a two count.

Black knocked Grace off the top rope with a running knee. Black hit Grace with the Black Out (Twisting Underhook DDT) for the win.

Elayna Black defeated Myla Grace via pinfall in 3:28.

John’s Thoughts: They treated Elayna Black like a big signing off rip, but she’s sorta just been very mid during her time in TNA. Not sure where they can utilize her, though, as Mara Sade really outshone her in their feud. Hopefully, Black is putting in work to improve her promo work, as that might be one thing that’s holding her back.

Daria Rae informed Santino Marella backstage that he’s suspended because he got in a fight with talent, Stacks. Rae made sure to squeeze in her “shut up, I’m talking” line. Indi Hartwell showed up to defend Santino. Rae suspended Indi for inadvertently poking her shoulder. Rae yelled for both of them to leave…

Gia Miller introduced new TNA signing Ricky Sosa, who made his entrance to his catchy theme. Gia asked Ricky what he wanted to do. Ricky said he wants to show the world what the young savage is all about. Eric Young cut in and called Sosa a wannabe. He said he’s forever and the gatekeeper. Young said that the “Bang Bang, Sosa Sosa” ends now.

Sosa took the mic and said that they can handle things in the ring. Young and Sosa traded hands. Young tried to piledrive Sosa, but Sosa escaped and gave Young running elbows. Young got the upper hand when Sosa was hyping himself up. Young laid out Sosa with a Pile Driver to end the segment…[c]

John’s Thoughts: I’m never a huge fan of wrestlers calling themselves the “gatekeeper,” as it just tells the audience that they are going to lose the feud to every new wrestler. At least Young is hopefully done with his booty cleanse, or whatever he was preaching about. Sosa came off a bit green on the mic, but he’s a young wrestler with room to grow. With his catchy theme and solid in-ring ability, he sorta reminds me of a young Shane “Swerve” Strickland back when Swerve was making a name for himself in Europe with the catchy Chaka Khan theme.

Back from break, the show cut to this week’s Undead Realm segment. Sinister Minister James Mitchell welcomed Tessa Blanchard to the Undead Realm. Mitchell said your evil fantasies can come true here, depending on how you navigate. Mitchell said he can be Tessa’s concierge. Tessa walked off while Mitchell laughed maniacally.

The show then cut to Rosemary and Mara Sade walking through what I assume is a haunted house theme park. Rosemary told Mara that she needs her help with the Seven Deadly Sins. Allie’s ghost teleported in. Mara shook hands with Allie and thought she had died. Allie said she’s totally dead and sick of it. They showed a flashback of Allie getting stabbed in the throat by Rich Swann’s wife, the zombie Su Yung (I forgot that’s how she “died”).

The show then cut to Mila Moore randomly wandering in the haunted house theme park. They cut back to Rosemary and crew, who were happy to hear people screaming in the distance. Rosemary sent Allie and Mara to get some “sins” for them. The show then cut to Victoria Crawford randomly walking through the haunted house. They cut back to Rosemary standing in front of an ad for a horror movie streaming service. The distorted person in a bunny costume was there.

They then cut to Mila Moore wandering again. A random person (Jessika Havok?) kidnapped Moore. They then cut to James Mitchell doing karaoke and meeting up with Rosemary. Mitchell assumed Rosemary was hunting the seven deadly sins. Mitchell said nothing’s free. Rosemary said she had a gift and showed him WWE producer Abyss! Abyss told James, “Forgive me, father, for I have sinned.” A “to be continued” graphic aired…[c]

John’s Thoughts: That segment was really losing me until the end with the fun cameo. To give TNA credit, these Seven Deadly Sins cinematics have had good production values, a huge jump from their lame Adobe After Effects cutscenes a few years ago. The huge problem here is that the content was a whole lotta nothing until the end, where we got yet another satisfying cameo, this one via TNA’s WWE partnership. This sorta just felt like they had access to an amusement park, but didn’t know exactly what to film there. Speaking of Parks, the only good part of that segment was seeing TNA legend Abyss back on TNA TV. I wouldn’t mind if they get a Joseph Park Esquire cameo down the road.

The Order 4 faction was in the ring. John Skyler berated the local crowd and introduced Mustafa Ali. Ali talked about how he’s going to be the new International Champion at Rebellion. Ali asked Trey Miguel to join Order 4 in the ring. International Champion Trey Miguel confronted Ali in the ring. Ali said he wanted to apologize, and they got off on the wrong foot. Ali apologized for attacking Jada Stone.

Ali said he’s okay with Trey as champion, but he’s not okay with the culture in TNA. Ali said the fans like 2nd chance champions like Trey Miguel and Mike Santana. Ali said Miguel and Santana are screw-ups, but the fans cheer him to a championship. Ali said he is probably not a champion because he didn’t need a 2nd chance or have a shady past like Trey. He said he doesn’t get arrested or have substance abuse problems.

He said he never got a parking ticket. Trey said Ali is a scumbag and a coward. Trey said he needed a second chance. He said that fans can probably relate to that, and that’s why they cheer him rather than Ali. Trey said maybe TNA welcomed him back because he treated TNA like family.

Ali took the mic and said that Order 4 is the real family. Ali did the Rascalz hand sign and said “they” are not here anymore. Trey said “they” will always be his family, and he’s a champion now. Trey then labeled Agent Zero as Dikembe Mutombo and called Tasha Steelz Raggedy Ann. Trey said Ali has nothing, including balls. Ali said he has balls. He ordered Order 4 to vacate the ring and said he could beat Ali on his own. The rest of Order 4 got out of the ring. Trey took down Ali. Skyler and Hotch jumped Trey.

Agent Zero laid out Miguel with a headbutt. Agent Zero was bout to chokeslam Trey, but he froze once Moose and Alisha Edwards made their entrance. Moose dumped Zero to ringside. Trey hit Ali with a superkick. Moose laid out Ali with a spear. Skyler and Hotch dragged Ali to the back to avoid a dive from Trey. The babyfaces stood tall to end the segment…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A good segment to set the table for Trey Miguel vs. Mustafa Ali, which should be a sleeper hit on the PPV. One little attention to detail I liked was Mustafa Ali changing up the look. I’m not talking about the shorter hair either. He still wore a suit, but it wasn’t his usual cosplay politician suit. I liked that he and Order 4 looked like professionals here, instead of their usual cosplay gimmick. Hopefully, they stick with this look, as the cosplay thing looked a bit low rent.

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt checked in on commentary. Hannifan ran through the advertised Rebellion card…

A tagline graphic aired for the main event…

Entrances for the main event took place. Hannifan noted that a wrestler needs to intentionally put their opponent through a table to win (so no accidental Big Shows stepping on a table for an accidental loss), and added that it would be an elimination match…

4. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch in an elimination Tables Match for the TNA Tag Team Championships. Both teams brawled at ringside to start the match. Matt gave Vincent a Side Effect. Matt and Jeff brought the first table into the ring early on, while other tables were already set up at ringside. Matt and Jeff worked on Vincent with tandem offense.

Matt sent himself through a table after Vincent dodged an elbow drop. Hannifan reminded viewers that the match will continue due to it being an accidental table breaking. Dutch worked on Jeff with boots.[c]

The Righteous cut the ring in half on Jeff while Matt was still recovering from going through the table. Matt recovered, which allowed Jeff to hit both opponents with Poetry in Motion. Both teams brawled at ringside. Jeff sent Dutch into the steel steps. Matt spat some drink in Dutch’s face. Jeff set up a ladder at ringside. Vincent pulled Jeff off the ladder. Vincent used a chair to break up the joints of the ladder, so Jeff couldn’t use it.

Brian Myers and Bear Bronson were watching the match from backstage. Jeff recovered when Matt prevented Dutch from doing a dive. The Hardys eliminated Dutch by sending him through the table. Vincent shoved Matt to send him through a table and eliminate him.

Vincent hit Jeff with a Flatliner. Jeff dodged Vincent’s Swanton. Vincent dodged Jeff’s Swanton. Matt hit Vincent with a Twist of Fate at ringside. Matt set up Vincent on a table at ringside. Jeff hit Vincent with the Swanton Bomb for the elimination and victory.

Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy defeated The Righteous in a tables match in 13:23.

TNA President Carlos Silva handed the Hardys their title belts. Dutch recovered and then performed a Pounce that drove both Hardy brothers through a table set up in a corner of the ring. The credits rolled to close the show…

John’s Thoughts: There should be a drinking game rule during TNA PPVs: Take a shot every time TNA President Carlos Silva appears in a segment. The last PPV was ridiculous when he was literally in every in-ring and backstage segment. That aside, this was a fun tables match. The Hardys continue to dial back the clock in terms of their careers by working all these gimmick tag team matches.

They don’t put the brakes on either when it counts, as Jeff Hardy has been working through an injury since losing the titles to DarkState a few months ago (hopefully, Jeff is mostly, if not fully, healed from that ailment, as he said he was progressing). It was a weird decision for TNA to breeze through this match on regular TV. I totally get that you use the Hardys to draw TV numbers, so it’s not a wrong decision from that standpoint. But why burn through this long-term feud a few days before an advertised title defense?

There was no way they were taking the Hardys off the PPV. I was at Rebellion last year, and you’d have a ton of fans asking for ticket refunds if you suddenly pulled Jeff Hardy off the card for storyline purposes (at the Los Angeles show I went to, I would argue that 70% of the crowd was there for Jeff Hardy primarily). I thought they were going to somehow wonk the finish to include Vincent and Dutch in the match against The System. The Hardys vs. Righteous is a way more attractive match on paper compared to the Hardys vs. the System. Anyways, decent enough go-home show book ended with a solid tag team match as well as the go-home hype for the Santana and Edwards match.

Join Jason Powell for his live review of TNA Rebellion on Saturday.