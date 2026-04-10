ROH on HonorClub results (4/9): Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Alec Price and Jordan Oliver, Nick Wayne vs. Alex Reynolds in a Proving Ground match, The Rascalz vs. The WorkHorsemen

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 161)

Taped March 22, 2026, in Jacksonville, Florida, at WJCT Studios

Streamed April 9, 2026, on HonorClub

Results courtesy of Cagematch.net

1. Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero beat Shane Haste and Mikey Nicholls.

2. Lio Rush over Nathan Cruz.

3. Josh Woods defeated Matt Menard in a Pure Rules match.

4. Komander beat Soleil.

5. Ross Von Erich, Marshall Von Erich, Ace Austin, and Juice Robinson defeated Shane Taylor, Shawn Dean, Carlie Bravo, and Lee Moriary.

6. AR Fox beat Action Andretti.

7. “The IInspiration” Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay over Frankie B and Viva Van.

8. “The Rascalz” Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz defeated “The WorkHorsemen” JD Drake and Anthony Henry.

9. ROH TV Champion Nick Wayne defeated Alex Reynolds in a Proving Ground match.

10. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz beat Alec Price and Jordan Oliver.