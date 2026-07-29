AEW Dynamite preview: The Redemption fallout show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-AEW World Champion Kenny Omega speaks

-New AEW Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale’s celebration

-Andrade El Idolo vs. Nick Wayne vs. Jack Perry in a three-way for the AEW National Championship

-Maya World vs. CMLL Women’s Champion Persephone for the AEW TBS Title

-Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly vs. “The Demand” Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun for the AEW Trios Titles

-Renee Paquette sits down with Adam Copeland and Christian Cage and “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Detroit, Michigan, at the Masonic Temple Theater. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as Dynamite is simulcast Wednesdays on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).