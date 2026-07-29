NXT TV preview: Title matches set for Tuesday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Kendal Grey vs. Lola Vice in an NXT Underground match for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes vs. Myles Borne and Tavion Heights for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Wren Sinclair vs. NXT Women’s North American Champion Zaria for the WWE Speed Championship

-Jaida Parker and Thea Hail vs. Nikkita Lyons and Karmen Petrovic

Powell’s POV: If Sinclair beats Zaria, she will earn a shot at the NXT Women’s North American Championship. Tuesday’s NXT television show will be live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).