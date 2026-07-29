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AEW Dynamite in Detroit, last week’s Dynamite and Collision grades, Will Pruett, Scott Steiner, Sonny Onoo, Lou Albano, Harold Sakata, Brian Lawler

July 29, 2026

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live from Detroit, Michigan, at the Masonic Temple. The show features the fallout from Sunday’s AEW Redemption pay-per-view. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Evolve streams tonight on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs.

-Jake Barnett gave last week’s AEW Dynamite a B- grade during his weekly same-night audio review.

-I filled in for Will Pruett and gave Saturday’s AEW Collision a C grade during our weekly audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Happy birthday to Dot Net co-senior staffer Will Pruett.

-Scott Steiner (Scott Rechsteiner) is 64.

-Sonny Onoo is 64.

-The late Lou Albano was born on July 29, 1933. He died of a heart attack at age 76 on October 14, 2009.

-The late Harold Sakata died of liver cancer at age 62 on July 29, 1982. Sakata was best known for playing the “Oddjob” character in the James Bond film Goldfinger.

-The late Brian Lawler took his own life at age 46 on July 29, 2018. He worked as Brian Christopher and Grand Master Sexay.

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