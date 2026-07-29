AEW Dynamite in Detroit, last week’s Dynamite and Collision grades, Will Pruett, Scott Steiner, Sonny Onoo, Lou Albano, Harold Sakata, Brian Lawler

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live from Detroit, Michigan, at the Masonic Temple. The show features the fallout from Sunday’s AEW Redemption pay-per-view. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Evolve streams tonight on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs.

-Jake Barnett gave last week’s AEW Dynamite a B- grade during his weekly same-night audio review.

-I filled in for Will Pruett and gave Saturday’s AEW Collision a C grade during our weekly audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Happy birthday to Dot Net co-senior staffer Will Pruett.

-Scott Steiner (Scott Rechsteiner) is 64.

-Sonny Onoo is 64.

-The late Lou Albano was born on July 29, 1933. He died of a heart attack at age 76 on October 14, 2009.

-The late Harold Sakata died of liver cancer at age 62 on July 29, 1982. Sakata was best known for playing the “Oddjob” character in the James Bond film Goldfinger.

-The late Brian Lawler took his own life at age 46 on July 29, 2018. He worked as Brian Christopher and Grand Master Sexay.