Tony Khan media call, TNA Impact and ROH coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Pac, Apollo Crews, Paul Ellering, Stevie Ray

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tony Khan will host a media call today to promote Sunday’s AEW All In pay-per-view. I will have live notes on the call available starting at 2CT/3ET. We hope to have the audio available as a free podcast later today.

-TNA Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy vs. Moose and JDC. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last Thursday’s TNA Impact a B+ grade thanks in large part to the Dolph Ziggler vs. Josh Alexander match for the TNA Title carrying the show.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown received a A grade in our post show poll from 34 percent of the voters. B finished second with 24 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post show poll with 46 percent of the vote. A finished second with 28 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Paul Ellering is 71.

-Stevie Ray (Lash Huffman) is 66.

-Jimmy Uso (Jonathan Solofa Fatu) is 39.

-Jey Uso (Joshua Samuel Fatu) is 39.

-Pac (Benjamin Satterley) is 38.

-Apollo Crews (Sesugh Uhaa) is 36.