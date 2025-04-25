TNA Impact results (4/24): Moore’s review of the Rebellion go-home show with the Nemeths visiting the Hardy Compound, Joe Hendry and Elijah vs. Frankie Kazarian and Ethan Page, Rosemary vs. Jacy Jayne

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

TNA Impact (Episode 1,083)

Taped March 28-29 in St. Joseph, Missouri at the St. Joseph Civic Arena

Simulcast April 10, 2025 on AXS TV and TNA+

An “In memory of…” graphic aired for the late Steve “Mongo” McMichael…

Highlights from last week’s Unbreakable show aired… Tom hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt were n commentary. McKenzie Mitchell was the ring announcer. Hannifan noted that next week’s TNA Impact show will be live from Irvine, CA at the University of California, Irvine (two university shows in a row as Rebellion is at Pete Carroll’s old stomping grounds of USC)…

Entrances for the opening match took place…

1. Trey Miguel and Ace Austin vs. “The System” Moose and JDC (w/Alisha Edwards). JDC and Miguel started the match with chain wrestling. Ace gave an incoming a Moose a drop toehold into the lower part of JDC. Trey and Ace swarmed Ace with kicks. A distraction from Alisha allowed Moose to trip up Trey and JDC to nail him with a baseball slide.[c]

The System cut the ring in half on Trey Miguel. Moose sent Trey into the air which allowed him to tag in Ace. Ace took down Moose with a Russian Leg Sweep. Ace hit Moose with a Disaster Kick for a nearfall. Trey tagged in. Trey hit Moose with a Missile Dropkick. Moose blocked a Poetry in Motion and power bombed Trey into Ace. JDC tagged in and dropkicked Trey.

Moose hit Trey with a senton. JDC hit Trey with a Last Dance. Ace broke up JDC’s pin. Trey went for a DDT on Moose and executed it when Ace gave Moose a PK. Alisha got on the apron for the distraction. JDC gave Trey a low blow. Myers gave Ace a Roster Cut. JDC hit Trey with an Emerald Flowsion for the victory.

The System defeated Trey Miguel and Ace Austin via pinfall in 8:47.

John’s Thoughts: Eh, another System distraction finish. What’s even more weird is how they have three talented wrestlers in Ace Austin, Zach Wentz, and Trey Miguel just wandering around not really developing any stories (Part, I assume, is WWE pulling Wes Lee back a bit for Stand and Deliver season to put people over in NXT). Ace should be a slam dunk given the inspirational story they can tell with him fighting for his fallen friend (and God bless too, seeing that friend walk again, and proving that miracles are real). I hope they fast forward with deleting The System. Have Moose be a babyface, because that’s what he has left in TNA to feel somewhat fresh (or have him work NXT more). Have Eddie go back into crazed Honor No More leader mode with Alisha because I think that has the potential to work.

A Masha Slamovich vignette aired. Masha was shown looking at her old calling card photos that she would give her opponents. She was also looking unhinged in front of a mirror. Masha talked about how she sacrificed everything, for ten years, to reach the dream. She said she had to beat her best friend, but for what? She said haters after haters come out of the woodwork. And that Bitch, the biggest hater, Tessa.

Masha said there are things that go beyond pro wrestling. Masha said that Tessa beat up an 83 year old man, Masha’s trainer Johnny Rodz. Tommy Dreamer showed up and told Masha that if he doesn’t know how tough it is to come from a foreign country all alone, but Johnny Rodz always spoke highly of Masha. Dreamer said he and Masha are connected through Johnny. Dreamer said Masha has to defend the title for herself and for Johnny. Dreamer said Johnny is prouder than ever of Masha. Dreamer left, saying that Masha shouldn’t doubt herself, because “they” won’t doubt her either…

Tom Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Masha speaking in her regular speaking voice reminds me of “Awesome Kong” Kia Stevens. Kong was well spoken and sounds like a really nice person, but that nice voice never really fit with the silent killer known as Awesome Kong (It does work when she’s the wonderful Welfare Queen character from Netflix’s GLOW). They need to find a way to give Masha her mojo back because she’s lost it ever since revealing her normal voice. At least we can still count on her for great bell-to-bell matches.

An ad aired for Sunday’s TNA Rebellion show…

The show cut to Mike Santana sitting in at one of his AA meetings. “Derrick” was back and, apparently, off the crack. Derrick thanked the group for letting him be back with them and not giving up on him. Mike then said it was his turn to share. He said in this room he sees strength, people who have woken up every day and made a choice, the choice to finally turn around. The Choice to finally stop running. The choice to face those demons head on.

Santana said he sees people who have looked in the mirror today and have finally learned to appreciate what’s looking back. He said a great man once talked about “hard times”, about staying true. He said he’s always stayed true to what got him here today. About weakness, and using weakness to create strength. Using it to push you forward. Santana said speaking about Ali, that’s a man who made his presence felt in this room. Ali said that man is weakness, someone who can’t face the truth.

Santana said Ali is a man who wakes up every day and runs. Santana said Ali is the true addict. A man who’s addicted to Mike Santana. Santana said Ali sees a man that rose and will keep rising in Santana. Santana said Ali is afraid he can’t control what is meant to be, the fact that Santana will climb the ladder. Santana said everything he does, is to be the best. Santana said an addict is someone who can’t admit they have a problem.

Santana said another great man said “sometimes you have to become a monster to fight the monsters of the world”. Santana said that Ali will come face to face with that monster at Rebellion, face to face with something he can’t stand. Santana said Ali can’t run this time. Santana said he’ll make sure this ends. Santana said fighting is all he knows. He said he’ll fight for himself, his little girl, and for every person who hasn’t made it to this AA room yet. Santana said after that, he’ll keep fighting…

Tom Hannifan hyped highlights from Joe Hendry’s recent WWE appearances…[c]

John’s Thoughts: This rushed addict storyline would be bad if the players weren’t up to stuff, but Mike Santana and Mustafa Ali are so good from an acting and promo standpoint, that these men make it work. Santana showed this ability when Konnan was away, back in Santana’s first run in the company. He feels very “real”, but also someone you want to be friends with, or have ya back. I hope with Hendry waving the TNA title all over WWE television doesn’t lead to them getting cold feet on putting the title onto Frankie Kazarian, because Kazarian’s strong character work recently would be a great set up to finally crown Mike Santana as the true main protagonist of TNA. (Curious to see where Ali goes after too. He’s been much better after toning down the cosplay politician gimmick in favor to some deep and layered acting).

An ad aired for a Joe Hendry documentary video on TNA’s YouTube channel…

Heather by Elegance, The Concierge, and Maggie Lee were backstage. Heather and the Concierge were nervous about the FaceTime call Heather was about to make to Ash. They alled Ash and Ash berated Heather for making a four way title defense on their behalf. Heather said she was under a lot of stress and they forced her to make that call. Ash talked about how their chances to remain champions drop with more teams in the same match.

Maggie said she and the Concierge will work to make Ash proud. The three of them walked off to discuss a plan…

NXT-TNA Liason Ariana Grace joined Hannifan and Rehwoldt on commentary. Fatal Influence made their entrance first. Out next was Rosemary…

2. Jacy Jayne (w/Fallon Henley, Jazmyn Nyx) vs. Rosemary. Jayne used her boot to choke Rosemary in the corner. Rosemary scared Jacy to ringside when she faked spraying mist at her. Nyx went for the distraction, but Rosemary saw Jayne coming. Rosemary hit Jayne with Stinger Splashes and the Upside Down. Henley’s distraction allowed Jayne to hit Rosemary with a kick from the apron.

Jane got a two count after a Senton. Rosemary blocked punches and then bit Jayne in the face. Rosemary took down Jayne with a forearm for a nearfall. Nyx saved Jayne from a Fireman’s Carry. Rosemary knocked Nyx off the apron. Jayne hit a distracted Rosemary with a discus Forearm.

Jacy Jayne defeated Rosemary via pinfall in 5:01.

Henley and Nyx held Rosemary in place with Rosemary daring Jayne to hit her. Jayne actually landed a few un-defended shots before Xia Brookside and Lei Ying Lee ran off to chase away Fatal Influence. Santino Marella confronted Fatal Influence on the ramp and booked Fatal Influence vs. Lee, Brookside, and Rosemary at Rebellion…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Oh, a bit surprising. Only because we rarely see Jacy Jayne win, let alone after a running forearm. I still continue to be bewildered with TNA’s many stop and start pushes with Rosemary. She’s a great talker, but they just haven’t found a way to consistently push her. Meanwhile, the clock is ticking on the run of the failed Fatal Influence faction. They planted seeds of their breakup at Stand and Deliver, with Fallon Henley seemingly being at odds with them. Henley is way too talented to be held back by this dead end group. Turn her back babyface and call her up to Raw or Smackdown, she was ready for Raw and Smackdown a year ago.

The Nemeth Brothers were driving down a dark road on the way to The Matt Hardy Compound. Jeff Hardy as his alter ego, Willow, was hanging out on the side of the road with his umbrella. Willow got in front of the Nemeth’s car and welcomed them to the Hardy Compound. Willow was laughing and randomly disappeared. Nic and Ryan was met with who I assume is one of Matt’s sons who told them to follow him…[c]

A merch ad aired for the Hardy Boyz…

Nic and Ryan Nemeth entered the gates of the compound. Nic was wearing a Motley Crue tank top while Ryan was wearing a “SAG-AFTRA Strong” shirt. Nic said he’s seen this movie before. Apparently Ryan hasn’t, because he said they should split up. Nic agreed. Nic walked into Willow, who said “I see dead people”. Willow then did a random stupid dance that kinda cracked me up. Willow disappeared.

John’s Thoughts: Okay, that was stupid, but that was the first time that Jeff’s Willow persona got a positive reaction out of me. I chuckled.

After Willow disappeared, Jeff Hardy appeared and jumped Nic Nemeth. Jeff beat up Nic with Willow’s umbrella. Nic threw some pocket sand at Jeff and ran away (Dale Gribble’s pocket sand is OP!). Nic thought he was cleared of Jeff, but Jeff came back and jumped Nic again. Jeff and Nic brawled to the back of a pickup truck. Nic got the upper hand and dragged Jeff to the roof. Nic backdropped Jeff onto a conveniently stacked set of tables. Jeff actually fell flat on his back because he didn’t break the bottom table…

John’s Thoughts: Uhm? I hope there was some movie magic there because that would be a nasty dirt bump. Either that, or I wouldn’t blame them for not retaking the shot if the first shot involved the flub.

Nic brought out a rolling briefcase from the pickup truck and pulled out the TNA tag team title belt. Nic also made sure to pick up his cap and run off to the Matt’s house. Meanwhile, Ryan was wandering around the fountain area of Matt’s home. Matt jumped Ryan. Back to Nic, he was wandering around Matt Hardy’s arcade machine room, where he also has all his championship belts displayed. Nic was trying to take the TNA tag title, but also finding a counter-weight just in case the title belt had a Indiana-Jones booby trap failsafe.

Nic took the tag belt and put a dumbbell in it’s place. Matt and Ryan were still brawling. Matt said he has a premonition and he feels it in his soul that Nic has both tag titles. Matt speared Ryan into a pool. Clips of Reby Sky playing a piano were shown. Ryan teleported to Matt’s arcade room where he had a movie ticket to Matt’s movie theater room. Ryan sat down in the theater alongside Matt’s sons and Senor Benjamin (Reby’s dad).

A black and white silent film started playing where Maxel Hardy was whooping Ryan’s ass. Matt’s daughter said “holy shit” in silent form. King Maxel was the winner in the end as he was showered with roses. Senor Benjamin was proud. Ryan was back, and knocked out in the pool. Ryan then teleported to a therapy couch with Matt’s son Wolfgang Hardy as the therapist.

Ryan told Wolfgang that he thought everyone would clap for him when he made those Nic Nemeth return announcements, but all they did was boo him. Wolfgang said it’s all the Matt Hardy fans booing him. Ryan wondered if Wolfgang was writing down that he’s crazy? Ryan said he was picked on all the time. He said he peed his bed and til this day he is still afraid of the dark. He said he uses a night light.

Ryan said he falls off his bike all the time. He said his parents didn’t care about him. Wolfgang said Ryan is missing something from his childhood. Wolfgang asked Ryan if he hugged his parents. Ryan cried and said he didn’t. Wolfgang said the emotional damage costs $500. Ryan agreed and said he’d Venmo the fee. Ryan then teleported to Reby and her daughter.

Reby’s daughter kept yelling “NO!” every time Ryan would say he was coming after the TNA Tag Titles. Reby’s daughter then shot confetti at Ryan and Ryan transformed into Emo Ryan Nemeth, complete with emo makeup and a toy crow in hand. The song “Perfect” by Simple Plan starts playing (nice!).

John’s Thoughts: Phil Brooks! Stop bullying this man. This man deserved to wrestle on Collision! What the hell is wrong with you? (I kid, I kid). (Low key, it’ll never happen, but similar to why I want to see Tessa vs. Chelsea Green, I would love to see a CM Punk vs. Ryan Nemeth match happen for the LOLs. That is some real LOLTNA ish!)

Emo Ryan teleported to a different part of the forest, where he and Bartholomew Hardy, Matt’s other kid, were setting up to do a stand-up comedy routine. Emo Ryan roasted Bartholomew for still living with his parents, can’t drive a car, and is unemployed. Ryan said Bart was a conformist pig. Bartholomew asked what do you call cheese that isn’t yours? Not Cho Cheese. Bartholomew called Ryan’s career a joke.

Ryan called Bartholomew short. People threw tomatos and other things at Ryan. Ryan woke up from his delusion and was being drowned by Matt in the pool. Nic showed up holding both TNA Title Belts. Matt chased Nic outside the gate. One of Matt’s sons put Nic in a standing switch. Nic pie faced Matt’s son to the ground. Matt caught up with Nic, but Nic and Ryan had the numbers advantage. “Brother Nero” appeared, which caused Nic and Ryan to run off with the tag titles…

Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Just when I grew numb to cinematic matches, the Hardys pull me back in. Again, not for everyone, but for me this was great stuff. Bonus points for the random licensed Simple Plan music and Emo Ryan Nemeth. Wasn’t just that too. What made this segment for me was it seemed like Nic and Ryan were having a lot of fun doing this, thus making the segment more fun and authentic. Matt Hardy’s kids all did a great job. Take all of Matt’s kids, maybe throw in Robert Stone’s talented kids from NXT 2.0, and you have a handful of future WWE stars given how well they all came off on TV. This segment even made me smile at Willow, and Willow usually makes me cringe.

Trey and Ace were throwing a fit backstage about how The System took out Zach Wentz and how they are at a numbers disadvantage. Trey said he can’t call Zach now and of course Ace can’t call Bey. Trey took out his phone and said he can call someone. Trey flashed the phone at the camera to show he was calling Sean “X-Pac” Waltman…

John’s Thoughts: X-Pac at Rebellion? That should be fun. Can he still go?

Tessa Blanchard made her entrance (I do miss her old entrance theme, as her new theme sounds like generic hip hop). Her local opponent was “already in the ring”…

3. Tessa Blanchard vs. Missa Kate. Tessa slammed Missa to the mat and wiped her feet on the mat. Missa managed to hit Tessa with a backbreaker. Tessa came back and hit Missa with a draping jump kick and kick. Tessa got a two count after a slingshot elbow. Tessa dominated with methodical offense. Missa managed to slam Tessa into the corner, but Tessa dodged and hit Missa with a Stunner. Tessa hit Missa with Magnum. Tessa then hit Missa with the Buzzsaw DDT for the win.

Tessa Blanchard defeated Missa Kate via pinfall in 4:17

Masha Slamovich jumped Tessa after the match, hit her with a Snow Plow, and wrenched her with a armbar. Tessa backtracked up the ramp once referees broke the women apart…

Hannifan plugged upcoming segments…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Tessa continues to look great in her return. Masha is so ice cold as a character and a champion, to the point where I kinda hope they rush the title onto Tessa. Especially if it’ll lead to her having crossover matches in WWE. A couple of my Tessa in WWE dream matches include the guilty pleasure of me wanting Tessa vs. Chelsea Green for the sole fact of seeing Green open a can of whoopass on Tessa. My 2nd dream match would of course be the dream Tessa vs. Charlotte match which has the potential to main event WrestleMania. Those scenarios are still dreams though as Tessa is still radioactive at this point. Prayers that she has mature though. If Alberto Del Rio (for now) can somehow find his way back to WWE, Tessa has a chance.

An ad aired for TNA Rebellion…

A replay aired of the closing moments of the TNA International Championship match at Rebellion, which Steve Maclin won by pinning AJ Francis…

The show cut to a cinematic where Steve Maclin is writing in his journal again, sitting next to a bonfire. Eric Young showed up with whiskey and solo cups. Young reiterated how their paths will keep crossing. Young continued to try to convince Maclin to let him and the Northern Armory have his back. Young said this is the last time he’ll offer this. Maclin just gave Young a stare and then said he’ll see Young in LA.

After Maclin left, random rock music played as Young was looking menacing. Young picked up Maclin’s diary which he left, and burned it in the bonfire. Young talked to himself and said that words, feelings, and emotions don’t mean shit either. Young said Sunday will be a religious experience for him and Maclin…[c]

A highlight package aired of Joe Hendry appearing at WrestleMania as the replacement of Kevin Owens in a match against Randy Orton. They also closed highlights of Hendry confronting Oba Femi and Trick Williams on NXT…

John’s Thoughts: TNA has done a solid job throughout this partnership with WWE in syncing up their taped shows with WWE’s live shows. I hope Hannifan is getting paid extra for being the person in TNA that has to show up every Wednesday to record splice-in material. Kevin Owens may have still have been in the Mania match when this show was taped? I forget.

Hannifan ran through the advertise TNA Rebellion card. Sidney Akeem (f.k.a. Reggie/Scrypts) was announced as the final entrant in Ultimate X…

Entrances for the main event took place. Joe Hendry was sporting Kinesio Tape on his shoulder…

4. Frankie Kazarian and “All Ego” Ethan Page vs. Elijah and TNA Champion Joe Hendry. Elijah took down Frankie with a twisting headlock takedown. Elijah worked on Frankie with short-arm shoulder tackles. Frankie heavily sold a chop from Elijah. Elijah hit Frankie with the Undertaker’s Old School. Elijah dumped Frankie to ringside.[c]

Elijah was still dominating Frankie back from break. Elijah hit Frankie with Ten Punches in the Corner and a shoulder tackle. Kazarian tagged himself out. Ego asked for Hendry to tag in, which he did. Hannifan noted that Hendry is the only TNA wrestler to main event a WWE PLE when Hendry challenged Ethan Page for the NXT Championship.

Ethan pie faced Hendry. Hendry came back with a shoulder tackle and hip toss. Hendry hit Page with a suplex for a one count. Elijah tagged in. Rehwoldt noted Hendry favoring his shoulder and having to tag out quick. Page hit Elijah with a Yakuza Kick when Frankie distracted him. Frankie hit Elijah with a Rude Awakening for a nearfall. Page and Kazarian cut the ring in half on Elijah.

Elijah got a window of opportunity after hitting Kazarian with a jumping knee. Page tripped Hendry off the apron and tossed his injured shoulder into the steel steps. Page and Kazarian went back to isolating Elijah. Elijah hit Page with a top rope mule kick and tagged in Hendry who cleaned house. Hendry hit Kazarian and Page with Fallaway Slams, but couldn’t do his signature Zoolander turn due to his injured shoulder.

Hendry reversed Kaz’s deadeye. Kazarian got a two count off a springboard leg drop. Page tagged in and hit Hendry with a Yakuza Kick and power slam. Page and Kazarian hit Hendry with a double team superplex. Elijah broke up Kaz’s pin. Elijah gave Page a DDT. Kazarian gave Kazarian a cutter. Hendry did his Zoolander turn, but sold the injured shoulder. Hendry’s arm gave out when he went for the Standing Ovation. Page refused to tag in and dropped from the apron. Elijah hit Kazarian with the Highwayman’s Farewell (Undertaker’s Tombstone Pile Driver) for the win.

Elijah and Joe Hendry defeated Frankie Kazarian and Ethan Page via pinfall in 14:22 of on-air time.

Page was mockingly doing jumping jacks on the ramp to make fun of Hendry’s injured shoulder. Hannifan closed the show hyping up Rebellion…

John’s Thoughts: A solid and productive TV main event that did a good job forwarding the story with Joe Hendry’s shoulder injury. Kazarian is protected in the loss as it was his Rebellion opponent that cost him the match by dropping off the apron. Again, I really hope that the obvious plan is to still have Frankie Kazarian win in his home region of SoCal only to have Mike Santana win the title in his home region of New York in a few months.

This show was mostly pre-tapes, promos, and the Hardy Cinematic, since they were at the bottom of the barrel with matches from their last tapings. That said, I liked this show way better than last week’s random Impact that felt like it was a waste of time and didn’t need to happen (due to them having a PLE right after). Given how they haven’t run it into the ground in this run, the Hardy cinematic, if you aren’t turned off on cinematics, is what you should go out of your way to see. Anyways, in a few hours, I’m off to head over to my hometown of Los Angeles, where TNA Rebellion is literally happening on the same street where I grew up on (USC is on Vermont Ave).