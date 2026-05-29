WWE Smackdown preview: The spoiler-free lineup for the Clash in Italy go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are listed in the order they aired during today’s WWE Smackdown show.

-Alexa Bliss vs. Jade Cargill

-Axiom vs. The Miz

-Damian Priest and Royce Keys vs. Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga

-Sami Zayn vs. Matt Cardona

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Ricky Saints

-Nia Jax vs. Chelsea Green

-WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Gunther meet face-to-face

Powell’s POV: Smackdown aired live today from Barcelona, Spain, at Olimpic Arena. My weekly review is already available via the main page. Join me for my weekly live review as Smackdown streams next Friday afternoon from Bologna, Italy at 1CT/2ET internationally on Netflix. The show will air on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-day audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).