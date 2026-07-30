AEW Collision results (7/30): Powell’s live review of Will Ospreay vs. Daniel Garcia, The Brawling Birds and Hazuki vs. Athena, Billie Starkz, and Diamante

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Collision (Episode 155)

Detroit, Michigan, at the Masonic Temple Theater

Simulcast on July 30, 2026, on TBS and HBO Max

[Hour One] Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness, and Paul Wight were on commentary. The big screen listed that All In London is 31 days away…

“The Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin made their entrance to a big ovation while ring announcer Arkady Aura introduced them. The fans chanted “Motor City” long enough that Shelley acted like he was looking at a wristwatch.

Sabin asked the fans if they really thought they wouldn’t be there. Sabin said there was no place they’d rather be than in the greatest city in modern civilization, the city they’ve loved and represented for 20 years. “Because this, right here, is where the best wrestle,” Sabin said. An “AEW” chant followed.

“Detroit, in more ways than one, we are home,” Shelley said. The fans responded with a “welcome home” chant. Shelley said it is their immense pleasure to finally say that the Motor City Machine Guns are All Elite. A graphic on the screen listed the Guns as being All Elite…

Powell’s POV: AEW picked up where they left off with last night’s hot Dynamite by opening Collision with a big debut. Detroit was obviously the perfect place to debut the duo. I’m still baffled by WWE giving Shelley and Sabin a run with the tag team titles right out of the gate, only to waste them for the majority of their run. This is definitely a case of WWE’s loss being AEW’s gain. It’s also nice to see the red hot Detroit crowd rewarded. By the way, I’ll be covering tonight’s live TNA Impact on delay once Collision ends, so stick around

The broadcast team checked in from their desk on the stage. Schiavone hyped a major announcement for All In… Entrances for the opening match took place…

1. “The Demand” Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun vs. “The Rascalz” Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz, and Myron Reed for the AEW Trios Titles. The entrances of both teams were televised. Ricochet performed an early flip dive onto Xavier and Reed on the floor. The Rascalz were in offensive control before a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Late in the match, Kaun tagged in before Ricochet caught Xavier with a knee strike. Kaun and Liona sandwiched Xavier in the middle of the ring and then hit him with their finisher. Kaun covered Xavier and got the three count…

“The Demand” Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun beat “The Rascalz” Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz, and Myron Reed in 11:25 to retain the AEW Trios Titles.

Powell’s POV: A fun opener. I wrote earlier today in my AEW Dynamite Hit List that I hoped the Rascalz would chase The Demand for the titles. Unfortunately, the clean finish win for the champions probably means this was a one-and-done.

Backstage, Lexi Nair interviewed Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly at the bottom of a flight of stairs. Nair asked how they felt about losing the AEW Trios Titles. Cassidy said he didn’t feel bad. He said he just put his name in for the Continental Cup. Strong and O’Reilly said they did as well. O’Reilly said they signed up for the Ice Buck Challenge and would do it later in the show…

Schiavone said they would explain the Continental Cup after a break… [C]

The broadcast team was shown at their desk. Schiavone addressed the Continental Cup, saying the winner of the Cup would also be named Continental Champion at AEW All In. Schiavone said Jon Moxley would be in it. He finally said it would be a 16-man single-elimination tournament that will start next Saturday on Collision. Schiavone said the tournament was inspired by England’s FA Cup (soccer). He said the tournament matches will be made by random draw in each round. Schiavone said the Continental Classic would still take place this winter. McGuinness announced that he was throwing his name in the hat…

Powell’s POV: This was one strange rollout with Jon Moxley mentioning it on Dynamite and then the Conglomeration trio talking about it tonight before anyone bothered to explain what the Continental Cup was all about.

Tommaso Ciampa made his entrance while his opponent was in the ring. Highlights aired of “The Painmaker” Chris Jericho beating Ciampa at AEW Redemption and using an electric drill on his head…

2. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Nick Comoroto. Ciampa had a bloody bandage on his head. Comoroto targeted the wound with a headbutt. Ciampa went ot the floor. Comoroto followed him to ringside and then back in the ring, where Ciampa caught him with a kick. Ciampa threw more kicks and then dropped his kneepad and blasted Comoroto with a running knee strike that led to the three count…

Tommaso Ciampa beat Nick Comoroto in 1:15.

Powell’s POV: A nice bounce-back squash win for Ciampa. It’s darker in the building than it was on Dynamite, and they are limiting the hard camera shot to the lower bowl. I didn’t see any attendance figures today, but this all points to a smaller crowd than they had at Dynamite. Nevertheless, the fans who are in the building are hot again, just as they were for Dynamite.

Hangman Page delivered a promo backstage and said what happened at Dynamite was not what he expected. Brody King entered the picture and shook Page’s hand while thanking him for having his back. Bandido showed up and also expressed his gratitude. Page mentioned the three of them challenging for the AEW Trios Titles at AEW Grand Slam Mexico. Bandido suggested they call themselves “The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly.” King wondered who the ugly one is. Page and Bandido walked away without responding, while King continued to ask who the ugly one is. Cute…

3. Hazuki and “The Brawling Birds” Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor vs. Athena, Billie Starkz, and Diamante. The entrances were televised. Four women fought to the stage while Athena and Hayter were at ringside. All six wrestlers were down briefly before a PIP break. [C]

Hayter and Windsor picked up Hazuki and tossed her at Diamante in the corner feet first for a dropkick. Windsor had Diamante pinned moments later, but Athena broke it up. Athena and Hazuki had a stretch of back-and-forth action. In the end, Hayter and Windsor hit Diamante with Two Birds, One Stone, and then Windsor got the three count.

Hazuki and “The Brawling Birds” Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor beat Athena, Billie Starkz, and Diamante in 11:45.

After the match, AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions Megan Bayne and Lena Kross attacked Hayter and Windsor and took them to the stage while Athena, Starkz, and Diamante roughed up Hazuki in the ring…

Schiavone hyped Willow Nightingale, Jamie Hayter, and Alex Windsor vs. Mercedes Moné, Megan Bayne, and Lena Kross in a trios match, and Kyle Fletcher vs. Mike Bailey for the AEW International Championship for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Mexico…

Powell’s POV: A solid match. I hope we see Hayter and Windsor win some actual tag team matches, not just trios matches, before their expected AEW Women’s Tag Team Title match at All In London. Sadly, I’ve lost hope for Athena getting a meaningful push outside the Ring of Honor brand.

AEW Trios Champions Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun delivered a promo while “The Lethal Twist” Jay Lethal, Blake Christian, and Lee Johnson stood by. Ricochet accepted the challenge made by Hangman Page, Brody King, and Bandido for an AEW Trios match for Grand Slam Mexico. Lethal spoke about crushing the dreams of Komander later in the show…

Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly sat on chairs in an inflatable pool on the stage for the Ice Bucket Challenge. Rhino and “Insane Clown Posse” Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope came out and dumped the cold water over them. Schiavone promoted the Rebel Heart Dynamite for September 9 to honor Rebel and raise money for ALS-related charities…

Powell’s POV: Good use of Detroit natives Rhino and ICP. Sting nominated Tony Khan for the Ice Bucket Challenge, so hopefully we’ll see him accept at the Rebel Heart show. In a perfect world, Khan would nominate Paul Levesque or Nick Khan, and we’d see AEW and WWE officials put aside their differences for a great cause. Hey, a man can dream.

The Death Riders made their entrance through the crowd for the eight-man tag match.

[Hour Two] The Bang Bang Gang made their entrance via the stage…

4. “The Death Riders” Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Pac, and Claudio Castagnoli (w/Marina Shafir) vs. “The Bang Bang Gang” Ace Austin, Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn in an eight-man tag match. The Death Riders took turns hitting Ace with running strikes in the corner before a PIP break. [C]