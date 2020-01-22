AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s edition featuring matches from the Jericho Cruise

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jon Moxley vs. Pac to become No. 1 contender to the AEW Championship.

-Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky vs. Kenny Omega and Hangman Page for the AEW Tag Titles.

-Chris Jericho, Santana, and Ortiz vs. Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, and Marko Stunt.

-MJF vs. Joey Janela.

-Priscilla Kelly vs. Britt Baker.

Powell's POV: Tonight's show carries the "Bash at the Beach" theme again and will feature footage from the Jericho Cruise along with some footage taped last week in Miami, Florida at Watsco Center.



