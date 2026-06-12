TNA Impact preview: The card for Thursday’s show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following for Thursday’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.

-Mike Santana, Nic Nemeth, and KC Navarro vs. “Order 4” Mustafa Ali, John Skyler, and Jason Hotch

-Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Moose vs. Bear Bronson, Brian Myers, and Eddie Edwards

-Frankie Kazarian’s King’s Speech talkshow with guests Leon Slater and Cedric Alexander

-Indi Hartwell vs. Elayna Black

-Ricky Sosa in action

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on June 6-7 in Denver, Colorado, at National Western Center. Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Friday morning, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).