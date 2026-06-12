WWE Smackdown and AEW Collision coverage, Jerry Lynn, Mark Henry, Peter Maivia, Hector Garza, Fred Curry

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Smackdown will be live tonight from Providence, Rhode Island, at Amica Mutual Pavilion. The show includes the final King and Queen of the Ring four-way matches. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Saturday’s AEW Collision was taped on Thursday in Cincinnati, Ohio, at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center. The show carries the Summer Blockbuster theme and includes The Death Riders vs. Shane Taylor Promotions in a ten-person Street Fight. Collision will be simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Don Murphy’s review will be available afterward. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews of Collision are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Smackdown in Providence. If you are going to either show, and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jerry Lynn is 63.

-Mark Henry is 55.

-The late Peter Maivia died after a battle with cancer on June 12, 1982, at age 45.

-The late Hector Garza was born on June 12, 1969. He died of lung cancer on May 26, 2013, at age 43.

-The late Fred Curry (Fred Thomas Koury Jr.) was born on June 12, 1943. He died at age 82 on April 3, 2026.