Wrestling Open “Episode 232” results (6/11): Vetter’s review of Iciban vs. Kylon King with no time limit, Dustin Waller vs. Mani Ariez, Kylie Alexa vs. Ruthie Jay, Brad Hollister vs. Tyler Jordan

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open “Episode 232”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

June 11, 2026, in Worcester, Massachusetts, at The White Eagle

The lighting is good, and it’s easy to see. The crowd was maybe 125; it always grows significantly as the show goes on. Dustin Waller, Eye Black Jack, Brother Greatness, Jake Gray, and ref Scott Robinson provided commentary.

1. Nessa Ferrari vs. Lauren St. James in a spotlight match. Combined, these two have 25 or fewer matches. Lauren has been a backup ring announcer here, and she broke her arm in her first-ever match, and just came back. Ref Robinson was solo in the booth and noted this is “rookie vs. rookie.” Again, Nessa gets a comparison to TNA’s Daria Rae or former WWE diva Victoria. Lauren hit a basement dropkick and tied her up on the mat. She tried a sleeper, but Nessa fell backwards to the mat to squish Lauren. Nessa hit a mid-ring Meteora at 1:30.

Nessa hit a backbreaker over her knee. She’s taller and visibly stronger than Lauren, and she laid in some punches. Nessa hit double knees to the ribs as Lauren was tied in the corner. Lauren hit a DDT and was fired up! She hit a hard back elbow in the corner and a bulldog for the pin. Decent, as I acknowledge how new both of them are. And I’ll reiterate that this is exactly what the spotlight matches should be used for.

Lauren St. James defeated Nessa Ferrari at 4:27.

* To the main show! Rain Conway came to the ring in a plain black singlet. He’s actually been on a winning streak! He vowed he’s beating Brother Greatness tonight. Wait, BG is actually wrestling? It’s been a minute! Dustin Waller joined Robinson in the booth. No Paul Crockett tonight???

2. Rain Conway vs. Brother Greatness. They tied up to open; Rain is maybe 3-4 inches taller. Robinson noted Conway was a “laughingstock” a few months ago, but he’s starting to pick up wins. Rain hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 3:30. He tied BG in a Snare Trap leg lock, but BG reached the ropes. They got up and traded forearm strikes, and Brother Greatness hit two Sling Blades and a springboard crossbody block at 5:30. He hit a Lungblower to the chest for a nearfall. Rain got an inside cradle for the clean pin! Rain’s winning streak continues!

Rain Conway defeated Brother Greatness at 6:14.

* Lauren St. James is back as our ring announcer, all freshly changed into her street clothes! Eye Black Jack Pasquale was now in the booth with Robinson; it looks like we’re going to have a rotation without Crockett.

3. “Waves & Curls” Jaylen Brandyn and Traevon Jordan vs. “The Residency” Rex Lawless and Nic Robles. No RJ Rude tonight to sing them to the ring. Of course, the crowd popped for Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” as Waves and Curls made their way to the ring. Robles and Jordan opened. Nic tried a shoulder tackle, but Jordan barely moved. The muscular Rex got in. The smaller Jaylen tagged in to face him! Jaylen also bounced off Rex on a shoulder block attempt. Jaylen hit some dropkicks that Rex just absorbed. W&C hit team leg drops on Robles for a nearfall at 2:30.

Robles hit a Frankensteiner out of the corner on Brandyn, and the Residency began working over Jaylen. Robinson just noted the absence of Rude. Rex hit a delayed vertical suplex with a cocky cover at 5:00. Jaylen hit a tornado DDT on Robles, and he made the hot tag. Jordan entered and hit a series of punches and a side kick to Rex’s sternum, then a jumping powerbomb on Robles for a nearfall at 6:30. The big guys traded chops and forearm strikes. Rex dropped Jordan with a clothesline, and he got a nearfall. Jaylen made a blind tag, and he rolled up Robles for a flash pin!

“Waves and Curls” Jaylen Brandyn and Traevon Jordan defeated “The Residency” Rex Lawless and Nic Robles at 7:45.

* A video aired of TJ Crawford turning on Brad Hollister and Big Business. Brother Crockett was now in the booth with Robinson.

4. Brad Hollister vs. Tyler Jordan. I’ll reiterate that Cleveland-based Jordan recently had a WWE tryout, and he’s in my top 20 indy men to watch. An intense lockup to open, and Brad hit a German Suplex, then a big back-body drop. Jordan hit a springboard Superman Punch to the jaw for a nearfall at 3:00. He hit a dropkick and the Three Amigos rolling suplexes for a nearfall.

Tyler hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 5:00; he mounted Brad and hit some more punches and kept Hollister grounded. Brad fired up and hit some rolling buttbumps in the corner. He hit a spear and a Jackhammer for the pin! That ended suddenly! Good action.

Brad Hollister defeated Tyler Jordan at 7:12.

* Hollister got on the mic and said he wants to fight TJ Crawford, calling him a “coward.” He spoke to Wrestling Open officials and secured his match against TJ next week. He vowed it would be an “ass-kicking.”

* Eye Black Jack came to the ring; he’s in shorts and a T-shirt, and he’s not dressed to wrestle. He vented about Rain Conway and called him to the ring. Conway emerged from the back and noted he had already beaten Jack. Jack wants a rematch! “Absolutely not, are you kidding me?” was Conway’s response. Jack said if Rain beats him, he’ll admit that Rain is the better man.

5. Georgio Lawrence vs. Danny Miles. Miles just turned babyface last week, as he’s finally quit the Stetson Ranch. It’s been a while since we’ve seen Georgio here, too! Basic action early on. Miles came off the ropes, but Georgio caught him with a spin kick to the chest, then a stiff kick to the spine at 2:00. Danny hit a German Suplex and a hard clothesline for a nearfall at 5:00. Rain hit a rolling cannonball in the corner and a World’s Strongest Slam for the pin.

Danny Miles defeated Georgio Lawrence at 5:58.

* Miles got on the mic and vowed he would get his hands on Steven Stetson soon enough. But first, he wants “ Wonderboy” Brian Morris next week!

6. Kylie Alexa vs. Ruthie Jay. Ruthie wrestled on the TNA show I attended last September, and she recently had an AEW TV match. Robinson announced that Jordan Blade has “dropped out” of the women’s tournament, so Alexa is advancing. (Did she get hurt? This is strange.) Basic reversals early on, and Ruthie hit some armdrags. She hit three guillotine leg drops and got a nearfall at 2:00. Alexa took control and stomped on Ruthie in the corner and hit some chops. She hit double knees to the ribs in the corner.

Ruthie hit a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall at 4:30. Alexa hit a mid-ring buttbump for a nearfall. Alexa tied her in a Rings of Saturn, but Ruthie rolled her over to get a nearfall. Ruthie hit a slingshot double knee strike for a nearfall at 7:00. Ruthie did an Ariplane Spin-into-a-powerbomb for a nearfall. Kylie hit a superkick and a Code Red for a believable nearfall at 8:30, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Ruthie hit an X-Factor faceplant for a nearfall. Kylie nailed her running basement dropkick into the corner for the pin. Good action.

Kylie Alexa defeated Ruthie Jay at 9:32.

7. Mani Ariez (w/Brother Greatness) vs. Dustin Waller. This match stems from the feud between Waller and Mani’s faction partner, Sammy Diaz. Jake Gray was now on commentary with Robinson. Mani backed Waller into a corner and hit some punches to the ribs. He hit a rebound lariat at 1:30 and a dive through the ropes onto Dustin. They brawled on the floor. Ariez slammed Waller’s head on the apron at 3:30.

Dustin trapped Mani’s head in the ring curtain and kicked him in the head. In the ring, Dustin choked Mani in the ropes and kept him on the mat. Mani fired up and hit some chops. Dustin kept him grounded for several minutes. Mani hit a DDT out of the ropes at 8:30, and he was fired up! He hit some clotheslines and a running knee in the corner, then a pop-up powerbomb for a nearfall. Waller hit a series of kicks.

Mani hit a Doctor Bomb for a nearfall at 10:30; Ariez was in disbelief that he didn’t win it there. Waller hit a Cameron Grimes-style Cave-In to the chest, then a Lethal Injection for a nearfall! Brother Greatness jawed at Waller, so Waller slapped him! Brother Greatness punched Waller! The ref ejected BG! (At least the ref didn’t call for the bell.) While Brother Greatness and the ref were arguing, Waller hit a low-blow punt kick and got the tainted pin.

Dustin Waller defeated Mani Ariez at 12:48.

* Brother Greatness got on the mic and demanded Waller face him in a singles match next week! Waller laughed at him but then agreed to the offer.

8. Kylon King vs. Ichiban in a match with no time limit. They have already gone to two time-limit draws. Brother Greatness returned to the booth to join Ref Robinson. Ichiban hit a shotgun dropkick, then a flip dive to the floor, landing on his feet. He hit a top-rope frog splash for a nearfall less than a minute in! Kylon slammed Ichiban back-first on the apron. Ichiban hit a 619 around the ring post at 3:30, earning a “Holy shit!” chant. In the ring, Ichiban hit a top-rope knife-edge chop to the head for a nearfall. He hit his “One!” punches in the corner as the crowd counted along.

Ichiban hit a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall at 5:00. Kylon took control and kept Ichiban grounded. Ichiban hit some jab punches. Kylon hit a Spinebuster for a nearfall at 7:30, and he immediately switched to a half-crab. He hit a powerbomb for a nearfall. Ichiban hit an enzuigiri and a Code Red for a nearfall at 10:00. They did the clothesline spot where they both went over the top rope to the floor at 11:30, and they were both down. They got back into the ring and Ichiban hit some jab punches, then a stunner at 13:00.

Ichiban hit a second-rope missile dropkick. He hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall. Kylon hit a spinebuster and a German Suplex, then a brainbuster for a nearfall. Ichiban hit a 619 at 16:00. Kylon hit a backbreaker over his knee. Ichiban hit a huracanrana for a nearfall, then a superkick. Kylon hit another backbreaker over his knee. Ichiban hit a spike huracanrana! Awesome sequence. Ichiban hit a second-rope Code Red, a Canadian Destroyer, and his leaping Ichiban Kai Flatiner for a believable nearfall at 18:00. However, Kylon hit a top-rope brainbuster for the pin! What a war!

Kylon King defeated Ichiban at 18:51.

Final Thoughts: A really strong main event. They didn’t need to go 30 or more minutes, but we finally have a clear winner in that feud. Ichiban continues to shine against everyone he’s in the ring with. Waller-Ariez takes second, and Hollister-Tyler Jordan takes third.

I checked Jordan Blade’s Twitter/X page, and she wrote a few hours earlier that her transmission broke down and she was unable to make it. Unfortunate news for her, but at least she didn’t suffer an injury that will keep her out of action. I presumed we were getting the Gabby Forza vs. Kylie Alexa tournament final, and that’s where we’re at.

Wrestling Open/Beyond Wrestling held four shows over the past eight days (a bonus Friday spectacular!). It just shows the depth of this roster that we have had so many wrestlers compete between those four events. We had the returns of Georgio Lawrence and Brother Greatness tonight. Tyler Jordan still feels like a cameo appearance; I wouldn’t say he’s a regular yet. I watched this live; it should be on IWTV by Friday morning.