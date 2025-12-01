Wrestling Open RI “Episode 34” results (12/1): Vetter’s review of Ryan Clancy vs. Bear Bronson for the IWTV Championship, Marcus Mathers vs. Eye Black Jack Pasquale

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open RI “Episode 34”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

December 1, 2025, in Cranston, Rhode Island, at Rhodes On The Pawtuxet

Wrestling Open is continuing its Thursday shows in Worcester, Massachusetts, while adding these Monday events; we only have a handful of Monday events left here, though! This is an attractive two-story, white ballroom, and the lighting is really good. Paul Crockett, referee Scott Robinson, and Eye Black Jack Pasquale provided commentary. The crowd was maybe 100-125; it’s on par with recent weeks.

* Because of a private event at this venue, there was no show last Monday. So, we are picking up where we left off two weeks ago.

1. “Handyman” Jake Gray vs. Devious Cass in a spotlight match. Ref Scott Robinson and Eye Black Jack Pasquale provided commentary on this one. This is a rematch; Gray won the first round. The commentators talked about how Gray just turned 20 while Cass is still just 18. Basic reversals, and they traded rollups. Gray fired up and hit some clotheslines and a Sling Blade, then a shotgun dropkick and an arm-wrench clothesline for the pin.

Jake Gray defeated Devious Cass at 4:55.

2. “Star Struck” Anthony Greene and Channing Thomas vs. “The Shooter Boys” Anthony Vecchio and Aaron Ortiz. These two previously went to a 10-minute time-limit draw, so this week, they are going 20 minutes. Two weeks ago, the Boys weren’t on the same page and were just a bit ‘off their game’ after losing the tag titles. Channing and Ortiz opened and worked over each other’s left arm. Ortiz hit some armdrags. Greene entered at 2:30, so Vecchio got in, and the Boys hit a team armdrag on AG. Vecchio knocked Greene down with a shoulder block and got a nearfall at 4:30. Vecchio hit a German Suplex on Channing at 6:30, and the Shooter Boys kept Channing in their corner.

Vecchio hit a suplex for a nearfall. Greene got back in. After some quick team moves from the Boys, Greene rolled to the floor to regroup with Channing at 8:00. Channing got back in, but the Boys kept him grounded. Greene got frustrated and shoved Vecchio. Ortiz hit a dropkick on Channing at 10:30. Thomas slammed Ortiz face-first to the mat, then he hit a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall at 12:00, and he stretched Ortiz on the mat. Vecchio finally got a hot tag at 15:00 and hit a top-rope crossbody block, then an Angle Slam on Channing for a nearfall.

Vecchio got a Victory Roll for a believable nearfall. Channing hit a top-rope crossbody block on Vecchio. Ortiz got a hot tag at 17:30 and hit some clotheslines and back elbows in opposite corners. He hit a double Northern Lights Suplex and was fired up. Ortiz nailed a flip dive over the top rope onto both opponents. Channing hit a top-rope elbow drop for a believable nearfall. In a cool spot, Ortiz had both opponents rolled up for a nearfall, and he applied an ankle lock on Channing in the middle of the ring, but just like their last match, the time limit expired right on the 20:00 mark.

Aaron Ortiz and Anthony Vecchio vs. Anthony Greene and Channing Thomas went to a time-limit draw at 20:00.

* Vecchio got on the mic and challenged them to a NO-time-limit match in two weeks! Star Struck accepted.

* Tiara James confronted ring announcer Lauren St. James and slapped her. Shannon LeVangie chased her off. Shannon got on the mic and called Tiara a “loser.” She challenged her to a match in two weeks. (NOTE they aren’t here next week, either, which is why we have two matches set now for Dec. 15.)

* Footage aired of Ichiban and Brando Lee winning the Eliminators Cup tag tournament. We also saw footage of the Stetson Ranch winning the tag titles… which leads to the next match!

3. Brando Lee vs. “Wonderboy” Brian Morris. Morris came out first and showed off his newly won tag title belt. He charged at the bell and stomped on Lee in the corner. Brando hit a high back suplex for a nearfall at 1:00. Morris dropped him throat-first on the top rope and hit a knee drop across the forehead for a nearfall. He hit a Rude Awakening standing neckbreaker. He kept Brando grounded, and he flexed to draw some boos. Brando fired up and hit some two-handed chops and a rolling Death Valley Driver, then a doublestomp to the chest for a nearfall at 5:00. Morris hit a leg lariat for a nearfall. Lee got a flash rollup out of nowhere for the pin! Morris sat up, shocked and in disbelief that just happened.

Brando Lee defeated Brian Morris at 6:10.

4. Jose Zamora vs. CPA. I’ll reiterate that I really do love CPA’s gimmick when he’s booked correctly in an undercard comedy role, like here; he shook hands with the fans in the front row. Standing switches to open, and CPA paused to unbutton his shirt, then he hit some armdrags and a running stunner at 1:30. He removed his outer shirt to reveal another one. Jose hit a series of blows to the back and kept CPA grounded. Jose hit a Lungblower to the back for a nearfall at 3:30. CPA got a schoolyard takedown, then he hit some clotheslines. He hit the 1099 (comedy 619) at 5:00, then a second-rope missile dropkick for a nearfall. Jose choked CPA with one of his shirts, then he hit a flipping DDT move for the tainted pin. Decent.

Jose Zamora defeated CPA at 6:10.

Zamora got on the mic, and he called out former champion Brad Hollister! He wants a match! Crockett was surprised at the challenge.

5. Marcus Mathers vs. Eye Black Jack Pasquale. What a huge match for the young Pasquale, who has been clearly the best rookie in his class. Fast-paced reversals at the bell. This is at least match No. 129 of the year for Mathers, according to cagematch.net stats. Jack hit a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall at 1:30. Mathers hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip and tied up the left leg and kept Jack grounded. Jack fired up and hit some clotheslines. Mathers hit some European Uppercuts, and they traded forearm strikes. Mathers leapt off the ropes, but Jack caught him. Mathers applied an ankle lock at 7:00, then hit his Ospreay-style heel hook kick to the jaw for the pin! Surprisingly short.

Marcus Mathers defeated Eye Black Jack Pasquale at 7:15.

6. Ryan Clancy vs. Bear Bronson for the IWTV World Title. Entrances began at 8:12 EST (local time), so they are getting plenty of minutes for this to unfold. Bronson carried his title contract folder — he actually has two guaranteed title shots! The bell rang, and they just glared at each other before an intense lockup, and Bronson backed him into a corner and shouted at him. Clancy hit a standing neckbreaker. Bear dropped him with a hard clothesline at 2:00, then he hit a Gorilla Press and a shoulder tackle. They rolled to the floor, where Bronson hit some chops.

They looped the ring as they continued to brawl. Clancy hit a piledriver on a thin mat at ringside at 5:00! Bear rolled back into the ring before being counted out. Clancy slammed Bear’s face repeatedly on the ring apron, and Ryan was fired up! He hit a knee drop across Bronson’s forehead and hit a Sabre-style neck-snap between his ankles for a nearfall at 7:00. He hit a Russian Leg Sweep for a nearfall as he kept Bronson grounded. Bear blocked a sunset flip and hit a massive butt drop on Clancy’s sternum at 9:30. They got up and traded forearm strikes, and Bear hit a big back-body drop.

Bronson hit a Black Hole Slam for a nearfall. He hit a Choke Bomb for a nearfall, and they were both down. Clancy hit an enzuigiri and a German Suplex with a high bridge for a nearfall at 12:00. He pulled back on Bear’s nose while keeping him grounded. Clancy locked in a front guillotine choke at 13:30, and they fell to the mat with Clancy keeping the hold in place. Bronson nailed the Fire Thunder Driver (piledriver) for a visual pin, but Clancy got a foot on the ropes, and they were both down at 15:00.

Bear went for a Black Hole Slam, but the ref accidentally got bumped! Clancy hit his Picture Perfect Dropkick at 17:00. Clancy stormed over to a table and grabbed his title belt! He was torn over whether he should use it. He began to set it down when Marcus Mathers got in the ring and argued with Clancy. They each held onto the belt and fought over it. Clancy pulled it free, and it struck Bear! (Was that on purpose? Who is to say?) The ref woke up and ejected Mathers, then he made a two-count for Clancy. Clancy hit a second Picture Perfect Dropkick for the somewhat-tainted pin. A very good match, and I like that Mathers (and Aaron Rourke) continue to be involved in this storyline with Bronson and Clancy.

Ryan Clancy defeated Bear Bronson to retain the IWTV World Title at 19:10.

* Bronson got on the mic and said that Clancy has shown his “true colors” with that attack with the title belt. He said nobody can out-wrestle him or beat him in a fight… it takes some form of cheating.

Final Thoughts: A really good main event that earned the best match of the night. The feud continues to pick up steam, and the crowd is fully into the Bronson-Clancy feud. The 20-minute draw was really good and earned second. While Tiara and Shannon were present, notably missing was a women’s match. I think we only have two shows left here, and it will truly be a shame if WO:RI comes to an end, because these shows have been so good. I watched this live on Monday night; it should be posted on IWTV by Tuesday morning.