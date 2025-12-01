AMC network teaser leads to speculation of a TNA media rights deal

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AMC is teasing something for Thursday, January 15. The network released a social media clip that listed that date without offering any additional hints. The vast majority of the comments in response to the social media teaser include speculation that TNA will premiere on the network on that date. Last month, Jon Alba SI.com reported that AMC had emerged as a potential TNA television partner.

Powell’s POV: For whatever it’s worth, TNA President Carlos Silva and Tommy Dreamer both follow the AMC account. Of course, so do plenty of fans of the network’s hits such as The Walking Dead, Breaking Bad, and Better Call Saul. Online outlets list AMC as being available in approximately 60 million homes as of late last year.

For comparison sake, TNA’s current home of AXS TV is listed as being in approximately 50 million homes, USA Network was listed as being in approximately 71.1 million homes in 2023, while TNT and TBS were listed as being in roughly 70 million homes in 2023.

AMC would be a significant upgrade from AXS TV. Perhaps most importantly, a media rights deal with AMC deal would presumably bring in television revenue. AXS TV is owned by Anthem, which is also the parent company of TNA.

