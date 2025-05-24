TNA Under Siege results (5/23): Vetter’s review of Joe Hendry and Elijah vs. Trick Williams and Frankie Kazarian, Masha Slamovich vs. Victoria Crawford for the Knockouts Title

CategoriesImpact PPV Reports MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

TNA Under Siege

Brampton, Ontario at CAA Centre

Streamed live May 23, 2025, on TNA+ and TrillerTV.com

The venue is a small arena. It appeared the attendance was 1,500-2,000 or so. Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt provided commentary.

TNA Under Siege Pre-Show

* Robert Stone walked to the ring. He got on the mic and was booed before he said a word. He thanked everyone for coming out tonight… but then said he’s surprised they could afford tickets, being as Brampton is such a poor city. He declared that “Santino Marella is a problem!” He declared he is “Sheriff Stone,” here to fix the problems. Santino Marella then arrived and got a massive pop. They argued; nothing was really decided.

1. Rosemary vs. Xia Brookside. Rosemary charged at the bell and they brawled, and Rosemary stalled on the floor, so Xia hit a top-rope dive onto her at 1:00. In the ring, Rosemary hit a T-Bone Suplex for a nearfall, and she took control, choking Xia in the ropes. Xia hit a Samoan Drop at 4:30, then some clotheslines and an enzuigiri, then some running double knees in the corner. Rosemary hit a spear and they were both down.

Rosemary went to the floor, went under the ring, and got a staple gun! The ref confiscated it; the women fought while holding a belt, and Xia hit a DDT at 8:00. She picked up the belt! The ref admonished her not to use it. However, Xia began whipping Rosemary with the leather strap, and the ref called for the bell. Decent match. Xia began whipping any security who got into the ring to stop her. “She’s unhinged!” Rehwoldt said.

Rosemary defeated Xia Brookside via DQ at 8:35.

* Backstage, Tessa Blanchard, Robert Stone, and Victoria Crawford stood together. Tessa vowed to beat up Ariana Grace tonight. “I’m going to beat you so bad, you’ll wish you stayed in your daddy’s shadow,” Blanchard said.

TNA Under Siege Main Show

1. Mike Santana vs. KC Navarro (w/AJ Francis). Santana came out first, and he entered through the crowd. AJ Francis came out using a crutch. He got on the mic and said he suffered a “severe case of turf-toe” earlier today, adding that it’s a real thing that NFL players go through. He belittled the Toronto Maple Leafs and got loud boos. Santana grabbed KC and tossed him into the ring, and we got a bell to begin. He hit a dropkick at 1:00 that sent KC to the floor.

Santana hit his Three Amigos rolling suplexes and got the “Eddie!” chant at 2:30. AJ stuck his hand into the ring; Santana went to grab at him. It allowed KC to hit a 619 and a tornado DDT for a nearfall at 4:00. He hit a doublestomp on Santana’s collarbone for a nearfall. Santana hit a release suplex, and they were both down. Santana hit his rolling stunner for a nearfall at 6:00. KC hit some kicks and got a nearfall, then a frogsplash for a nearfall.

Santana set up for Spin The Block but KC ducked it, got a rollup and a nearfall. Santana caught KC coming off the ropes and hit a Buckle Bomb and a rolling cannonball for a nearfall at 8:30, and we got a “this is awesome!” chant. Santana again set up for Spin The Block, but KC collapsed. Santana slammed him face-first, then hit the Spin The Block (discus clothesline) for the pin. Fun match, but if this match had been on an episode of Impact, it would have been half this length.

Mike Santana defeated KC Navarro at 9:49.

* AJ Francis rolled into the ring and hit Santana over the back with the crutch. “It’s a miracle!” Rehwoldt said. KC was hesitant to join in, but he eventually helped stomp on Santana.

* Some Brampton city officials at ringside thanked TNA and the fans; he got lightly booed but wasn’t bothered by it. There was a badger mascot for a local sports team, too. Pointless segment unless the mascot gets involved later.

* We then had a lengthy video package for the Eddie Edwards-Cody Deaner match. (I just don’t care; I’ve never been a big fan of Deaner, but I really don’t like this “people have spoken” gimmick he’s been doing.) Eric Young walked up to Cody Deaner, said he’s been in this position before (“Don’t fire Eric!), and wished him good luck! Okay I found that more interesting than anything so far about this angle.

2. Eddie Edwards (w/Alisha Edwards) vs. Cody Deaner. Eddie shoved Cody; Deaner slapped Edwards. Alishia choked Deaner in the ropes. Hannifan said Deaner’s last singles win was in fall 2023! He tossed Eddie to the floor and hit a plancha onto him at 3:30. Eddie hit a Blue Thunder Bomb onto the ring apron and was booed. They got back into the ring and Eddie kept him grounded. They got up and traded chops, and Deaner hit some clotheslines at 6:00.

Eddie hit a top-rope superplex and a Tiger Driver (butterfly powerbomb) for a believable nearfall at 7:30. They again fought to the floor, and Deaner hit a Sliced Bread on the floor. He hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. Eddie wrapped a chain around his fist, punched Cody, but only got a nearfall. Alisha reached through the ropes and hit a low blow! Eddie hit the Boston Knee Party for the tainted pin! The Canadian crowd was in shock!

Eddie Edwards defeated Cody Deaner at 10:32.

* Eddie mockingly waved goodbye at the crowd. The rest of the System came to the ring. Brian Myers said fans can see him tomorrow “at his new job at the local gas station.” JDC/Dango told him that his family doesn’t care about him, and these fans don’t care about him. Moose made fun of the crowd, and he called Deaner a loser. Out of the back came Eric Young, Judas Icarus and Travis Williams! Hannifan noted they are all Canadians. Eric cut a babyface promo, defending Canada. It looks like we got an impromptu match! Eric invited the badger mascot to join them.

3. Eric Young and “The Northern Armory” Travis Williams and Judas Icarus (w/Hammer the Honey Badger) vs. “The System” Moose, Brian Myers, and JDC (w/Alisha Edwards). Judas and JDC opened. Williams got in and hit some kicks. Myers got in and battled Travis. Judas and Travis worked over Moose, and the crowd sang “Oh Canada!” Moose knocked down Judas and they began working Icarus over and kept him grounded. Myers hit a Flatliner at 7:30. Young finally got a hot tag, and he hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall on Moose. Icarus and Williams hit a team powerbomb on Moose.

Eric hit a top-rope elbow drop on Moose for a believable nearfall. Moose hit a spear for a nearfall at 10:00, but Icarus made the save. Myers hit a side slam. Williams hit a cartwheel-into-a-clothesline. Moose hit a dropkick on Young, but Young hit a Death Valley Driver on Moose. Alisha got a kendo stick and she hit the honey badger mascot with it! The crowd was livid; Rehwoldt belly-laughed! The councilman stole the kendo stick. The distraction allowed Young to hit a piledriver on Moose and pin him! Hannifan stressed that Eric just beat the X Division champion.

Eric Young, Judas Icarus, and Travis Williams defeated Moose, Brian Myers, and JDC at 12:06.

4. Ash by Elegance and Heather by Elegance (w/Personal Concierge) vs. Jody Threat and Dani Luna in a no-DQ for the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles. If Dani and Jody don’t win, they will break up as a team. (Yes, they just did that angle.) Hannifan pointed out that Jody and Dani were wearing Team 3D-style camouflage pants; they are dressed for a fight, not a match! The action immediately spilled to the floor, and a table was pulled out from under the ring. They fought to the entrance area and hit each other with hockey sticks. Heather hit a DDT on the entrance stage. Jody dropped Ash stomach-first across two open chairs at 3:0-0, and that popped the crowd.

They returned to ringside, and the Elegances rubbed makeup on Jody’s face, apparently right in front of Jody’s parents. In the ring, Dani hit a drop-toe-hold, sending Heather onto an open chair at 5:00. Dani hit a German Suplex. Ash again got a kendo stick and she struck Dani across the gut several times with it at 7:00. Dani hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Ash across several folded chairs for a believable nearfall. In a cartoonish spot, Jody opened up an umbrella to block being struck by baby powder.

The Personal Concierge threw glitter in Jody’s eyes. A bottle was smashed over Dani’s head. The PC leapt off the apron but Jody caught him and bodyslammed him at ringside. In the ring, Jody hit a Michinoku Driver on Heather for a nearfall, but Ash made the save. Ash hit a clothesline on Jody at 10:00. Ash dumped a small bag of rhinestones onto the mat. Heather hit a top-rope doublestomp on Jody’s head and that looked vicious, and they got a nearfall. Maggie Lee jumped in the ring and kicked Dani Luna! Ash put Dani onto a table at ringside and splashed onto her. Ash then hit a Swanton Bomb and pinned Jody. Wow, these four went all-out. That was a fight!

Ash by Elegance and Heather by Elegance defeated Jody Threat and Dani Luna to retain the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles at 12:12.

* We saw footage of Xia beating down Rosemary with the belt in the pre-show. We then saw Brookside backstage, and she was acting crazy. Whatever happens to Rosemary next is on her!

* Back at ringside, Hannifan informed us of “Ace Austin’s leg injury” that will keep him out of action. (He looked just fine in his Revolver match last weekend! We’ll see where Ace heads next. He’s done NJPW and other indies.) Who will be the mystery partner on Trey Miguel’s team?

5. “Order 4” Mustafa Ali, Tasha Steelz, Jason Hotch, and John Skyler vs. Zack Wentz, Trey Miguel, Indi Hartwell, and a mystery partner. I wrote them in the order they came out, so the mystery partner, Raj Singh,came out last. He put over he is Canadian and he attacked Ali and we’re underway! (My realistic hope was Jake Something was the mystery partner, as he just returned to action.) The women opened, with Tasha unloading some chops. Raj hit a Wassup flying headbutt to the groin. The heels began working over Singh, with Ali hitting a DDT from the apron onto the mat at ringside at 3:30.

In the ring, Ali hit a twisting press on Singh and some Yes Kicks, and the heels kept Raj in their corner. Ali grabbed Indi by her hair and was loudly booed. She hit a spinebuster. Wentz got in and hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly on Hotch at 6:30. The guys locked up; the women climbed on top of the six men and fought and this spot popped the crowd. Indi hit a stunner on top of the pile and she got a nearfall on Tasha. What a visual! Trey hit his moonsault from the apron to the floor; Zack immediately hit a twisting plancha onto several guys.

Ali and Raj re-entered the ring and traded punches. Ali put his feet on the ropes in a pin attempt, but the Rascalz pushed them back off the ropes. The Good Hands slammed the Rascalz. Ali hit a baseball slide dropkick on Indi! “That was atrocious!” Hannifan shouted. Ali then hit a top-rope 450 Splash to pin Raj. That was an inspired brawl, too, with some neat, well-planned spots.

Mustafa Ali, Tasha Steelz, Jason Hotch, and John Skyler defeated Zack Wentz, Trey Miguel, Indi Hartwell, and Raj Singh at 9:55.

* Ali pushed Tasha to the floor. “What the hell is wrong with you???” Hannifan shouted. It’s unclear to me why he did that. The four heels still all left together. “How can you fall in line with a monster like Mustafa Ali?” Hannifan asked.

* Backstage, Santino Marella gave Arianna Grace a pep talk. We again saw the video package that said Austin has suffered a leg injury and is out of action, and Kazarian has “cleared concussion protocol” after being struck over the head by a guitar. Steve Maclin has a minor skull fracture and is still out of action, but he’s expected to be cleared for his match next Thursday against Matt Cardona. We then heard from Maclin, who said he is now “permanently scarred for life” from that violent match with Eric Young. He vowed he will be ready for Cardona.

6. Arianna Grace (w/Santino Marella) vs. Tessa Blanchard. Hannifan acknowledged that Marella is dad; I don’t recall if that has ever been directly said. A massive pop for Grace. Hannifan pointed out that Grace hasn’t had a televised NXT match since July; he’s implying that she’s in over her head facing Tessa. Mr. Stone came out and said Santino doesn’t have an official manager’s license, so he must leave ringside. They tied up and Tessa immediately twisted the left arm and choked Grace in the ropes. Tessa hit a slingshot splash for a nearfall at 3:00 and was dominating.

Grace slapped her and she hit a back suplex. They got up and traded punches. Grace hit a flying back elbow at 5:00. Tessa hit a stunner for a nearfall, and Blanchard was shocked she didn’t win there. Grace hit a second-rope superplex for a nearfall at 6:30. Tessa hit a hammerlock DDT, then Magnum (a top-rope flying Lungblower move to the chin) for the pin. Decent action; Grace held her own.

Tessa Blanchard defeated Arianna Grace at 8:07.

* Santino returned to the ring to console Grace. Mr. Stone came back out and berated father-and-daughter, and he had security escort Marella out. Stone then did ring introductions for Victoria Crawford.

7. Masha Slamovich vs. Victoria Crawford (w/Robert Stone) for the TNA Knockouts Title. They tied up, and Victoria slapped her in the face. Hannifan said this is a first-time-ever encounter, which I guess isn’t surprising. On the floor, Victoria hit a running kick, then a Northern Lights Suplex onto the thin mat at ringside. In the ring, Victoria kept Masha grounded, as Hannifan listed all of Victoria’s wrestling credentials. I heard a smattering of “boring!” chants. Masha hit her rolling Koppo Kick for a nearfall at 4:00.

Stone tripped Masha, and Victoria immediately hit a Package Piledriver for a nearfall! Stone grabbed the title belt and set it in a corner so Victoria could grab it while he distracted the ref. The ref saw it and tried to confiscate it. Masha accidentally hit the ref with a clothesline. Victoria hit Masha in the face with the title belt. Masha hit the Snow Plow driver for a visual pin at 6:00, but we had no ref. Victoria missed an axe kick. Masha immediately hit a spin kick to the head, then Requiem (her piledriver) for the pin. Decent match, but the crowd wasn’t interested.

Masha Slamovich defeated Victoria Crawford to retain the TNA Knockouts Title at 6:54.

* Masha got on the mic and said she’s on a mission to be the most dominant knockout ever. She’s looking for “a real challenger, a warrior, who is bloodthirsty, just like me.” She called out Lei Ying Lee, saying she deserves a shot. Lee came to the ring and was about to accept the offer, but Robert Stone jumped on the apron. He said Lee has to earn a title shot on Thursday.

* Video aired of the Trick Williams-Joe Hendry angle from Tuesday’s NXT episode. We then had a video package of Sabu’s run in TNA. We heard from Tommy Dreamer, Sami Callihan, Brian Myers, and Eddie Edwards, praising what Sabu meant to the wrestling business.

8. Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth vs. Leon Slater and Matt Hardy for the TNA Tag Team Titles. Nic and Matt opened. The Nemeths jumped Slater; Matt ran in and pushed the heels to the floor. Back in the ring, Matt and Slater worked over Ryan’s left arm. Leon hit a running dropkick into the corner on Ryan for a nearfall at 4:30. The brothers grounded Leon and tied him on the mat. Leon finally hit a handspring-back-elbow on Ryan at 10:30, and they were both down. Matt finally got the hot tag and repeatedly punched Nic.

Matt repeatedly slammed Ryan’s head into turnbuckle pads, then he hit a Side Effect on Nic, then one on Ryan at 12:00. He hit another one on Nic for a nearfall. Nic hit a Fame-asser on Matt for a nearfall. Leon hit a plancha to the floor on Ryan. Nic hit a Twist of Fate on Matt for a nearfall at 13:30. Leon and Matt hit the “Plot Twist” team stunner move, and Matt got a nearfall on Nic.

Leon set up for Poetry in Motion, but the Nemeths bailed to the floor. So, Leon leapt off Matt’s back and hit a flip dive over the ring post! In the ring, Matt hit a Twist of Fate on Nic, and Leon hit a Swanton 450 for a visual pin, but Ryan pulled Matt to the floor. In the ring, Nic nailed the Danger Zone (zig-zag) on Matt for the pin. A really fun final few minutes once Matt got the hot tag.

Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth defeated Matt Hardy and Leon Slater to retain the TNA Tag Team Titles at 16:05.

* Backstage, Santino tried to cheer up Arianna. Grace said that Tessa fought dirty. They decided to team up and have a match against Stone and Tessa! Santino vowed he would make it happen! We went back to ringside, where Rehwoldt and Hannifan reiterated that we’ll see Steve Maclin vs. Matt Cardona on Thursday.

9. Trick Williams and Frankie Kazarian vs. Joe Hendry and Elijah. Kazarian and Elijah opened with basic standing switches. Hendry entered at 2:00; the crowd wanted Trick in, but Kazarian refused and got booed, and Frankie traded moves with Hendry. Trick got in opposite Elijah at 3:30. Hendry finally tagged in at 5:00 and stood across from Trick, but Kazarian tagged himself in, so they still haven’t touched. Elijah attacked Trick from behind, and he hit a double clothesline from the apron to the floor on the heels. Hendry hit a running dive over the top rope, landing butt-first on the heels at 6:30.

Kazarian started to walk to the back, but Trick stopped him. The babyfaces grabbed them, and all four fought at ringside, then over the guardrail and into the crowd. Back in the ring, Elijah did an Old School tightrope walk with Trick’s help. Trick hit a spin kick on Elijah and a faceplant for a nearfall at 10:00, and he kept Elijah grounded. We got a “Melo’s Bitch!” chant. Kazarian mockingly spun to face the camera (a la Hendry) and was booed. Hannifan talked about Hendry’s role at WrestleMania and still pretends it was a good thing for TNA (It wasn’t!).

Elijah hit a standing powerbomb on Kazarian at 13:00 and finally got the hot tag to Hendry. Joe hit a fallaway slam on Trick for the first contact between them this match. Hendry hit a fallaway slam on Kazarian. Hendry hit an Angle Slam on Trick for a nearfall at 14:30. Trick hit a uranage for a nearfall. Joe caught Trick coming off the ropes, put him on his shoulders, but Trick turned it into a DDT. Kazarian hit a Lungblower on Hendry, then a slingshot leg drop across the gut at 16:00. Hendry hit a Death Valley Driver on Kazarian for a nearfall.

Elijah caught Trick with a jumping knee to the chin for a nearfall. Trick put Elijah on his shoulders and slammed him to the mat, then he hit a running knee for a nearfall, but Hendry made the save. Kazarian grabbed a guitar and made a blind tag. He swung and missed at Elijah. Elijah hit a Tombstone Piledriver on Kazarian for a nearfall, but Trick made the save. Trick accidentally hit Kazarian with a jumping knee. Hendry immediately hit the Standing Ovation (palm to sternum, slam to the mat) and pinned Kazarian. Good action.

Joe Hendry and Elijah defeated Frankie Kazarian and Trick Williams at 19:21.

Final Thoughts: A solid show, but it also didn’t feel much different than any typical Thursday night Impact episode. I was surprised Deaner lost; I expected all sorts of tricks and interference to get him a fluke win. Santana fighting KC in the opener was just a bad start; Navarro is fine, but Santana is on a whole other level right now. There was no way Raj Singh was going to match any hype or mystery as a surprise tag partner. No titles changed hands… and I never thought any were really in danger of changing hands all night, either. Victoria isn’t on Masha’s level, but if any belts were being switched here, I thought that was the most likely. (And of course, Moose, Joe Hendry, and Steve Maclin didn’t have belts on the line).

To my great surprise, I’ll say the Ash/Heather-Jody/Dani match was the best of this show; it was an inspired brawl with some well-planned spots. I’ll go with the main event for second. The eight-man tag takes third and was pretty good, even though Raj was a letdown as a surprise.