WWE Saturday Night's Main Event lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight's NBC/Peacock special

May 24, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special that will be held tonight in Tampa, Florida at Yeungling Center.

-Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul for the World Heavyweight Championship

-WWE Champion John Cena vs. R-Truth in a non-title match

-Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker vs. CM Punk and Sami Zayn

-Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest in a steel cage match

-Zelina Vega vs. Chelsea Green for the Women’s U.S. Championship

Powell’s POV: WWE is also holding Sunday’s NXT Battleground and Monday’s Raw in the same venue. Join me for my live review as the two-hour Saturday Night’s Main Event special is simulcast on NBC and Peacock at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review of the show will be available as a Pro Wrestling Boom podcast.

