WWE wrestler signs a contract extension

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

It’s a new day and a new deal for Xavier Woods. The 39-year-old New Day member signed a multi-year contract extension last month, according ot Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com.

Powell’s POV: Woods has been with WWE since 2010. He helped make the company a fortune in merchandise money during New Day’s peak.

