NXT TV results (10/7): Moore’s review of NXT Showdown with The Hardys vs. Dark State for the TNA and NXT Tag Team Titles, men’s and women’s TNA vs. NXT elimination matches

October 7, 2025

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT “Showdown”
Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center
Aired live October 7, 2025, on The CW Network

[Hour One] A narrated intro teaser video aired to hype up the NXT vs. TNA Showdown show. Very well produced…

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Mike Rome and McKenzie Mitchell were the ring announcers…

Separate shots of the male and female NXT and TNA survivor series match teams were shown…

The Hardy Boyz made their entrance to their classic “Loaded” theme. Bully Ray and D-Von Dudley were shown in the first row. Next to the Dudleys, was TNA President Carlos Silva. The camera cut to the commentary team with Vic hyping up the match and doing the Jeff Hardy dance. All four DarkState members stormed the ring.

Vic noted that only two members were supposed to be in the upcoming match. The Hardys managed to clear all of DarkState from the ring. The referee ejected Cutler James and Saquon Shugars…

1. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. “DarkState” Osiris Griffin and Dion Lennox for the NXT and TNA Tag Team Championships. Jeff got a hip toss on Dion for a nearfall. Matt tagged in. Jeff hit Dion with Poetry in Motion. Griffin tagged in leading to DarkState working on Jeff with tandem offense. Griffin hit Jeff with a Body Slam but missed a leg drop. Matt tagged in. Matt hit Griffin with a back elbow and boot. Griffin caught Matt out of the air. Dion blind tagged in and saved Griffin from a Twist of Fate.[c]

