AEW Collision rating: How did Saturday’s Fairway to Hell show hold up against WWE Backlash?

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s one-hour AEW Collision “Fairway to Hell” episode averaged 342,000 viewers for TBS, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The show averaged a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Powell’s POV: HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the ratings or viewership counts for AEW programming. The first hour of last week’s Collision aired on Wednesday after Dynamite and averaged 429,000 viewers and a 0.07 rating. The Saturday, May 2, Collision averaged 347,000 viewers and a 0.06 rating. One year earlier, the May 8, 2025, AEW Collision averaged 382,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic for a show that aired on a Thursday on TBS.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)