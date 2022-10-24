What's happening...

AEW Dark Elevation lineup: The lineup for tonight’s show

October 24, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

-Claudio Castagnoli vs. QT Marshall

-Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison vs. JD Drake and Anthony Henry

-Russ Myers and T-Money vs. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz

-Nikki Victory and Jaylee vs. Emi Sakura and Mei Suruga

-Matt Hardy vs. Lord Crewe

-Baron Black vs. Preston “10” Vance

-Serena Deeb vs. Hayley J

Powell’s POV: Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

