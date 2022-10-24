WWE Elimination Chamber to be held in Canada

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release to announce the Elimination Chamber event will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023 in Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre.

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that the Bell Centre in Montreal will host Elimination Chamber on Saturday, February 18, 2023. Elimination Chamber marks the first premium live event to take place in Montreal in 14 years.

Following the success of WWE’s recent Canadian live event tour, Friday Night SmackDown will also emanate from the Bell Centre on Friday, February 17, 2023.

Combo tickets for Elimination Chamber and Friday Night SmackDown go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10 AM ET via Ticketmaster.ca. Individual tickets for Elimination Chamber and Friday Night SmackDown will be available beginning Friday, December 2 at 10 AM ET. To learn more about registering for presale opportunities, please visit https://www.wwe.com/ec-2023-presale.

Elimination Chamber Priority Passes will be available this Friday, October 28 at noon ET before tickets go on sale to the general public through official Priority Pass hospitality provider On Location. Elimination ChamberPriority Passes provide fans with unrivaled access to WWE like never before through immersive VIP experiences that include premier seating, a dedicated arena entrance, premium hospitality offerings and meet and greets with WWE Superstars and Legends. To purchase packages and learn more about presale opportunities, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/wwe/elimination-chamber-tickets or call 1-855-346-7388.

Powell’s POV: The Montreal crowds are always fun. Can you imagine their reaction if Sami Zayn or Kevin Owens won the Elimination Chamber match? No, WWE, we don’t need any callbacks to the 1997 Survivor Series in Montreal.