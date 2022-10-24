WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The card for Friday’s FS1 show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for WWE Friday Night Smackdown.

-Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appears

-Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey holds an challenge

-Top Dolla, Ashante Thee Adonis, and a mystery partner vs. “Legado Del Fantasma” Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro

-Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa vs. Ridge Holland and Butch

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be bumped to FS1 due to Fox’s coverage of the MLB Playoffs. The show will be live on Friday from St. Louis, Missouri at Enterprise Center. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the airs Friday on FS1 at 7CT/8ET. My same audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).