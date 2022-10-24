Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show, classic pay-per-view airing, Impact In 60 theme, BTI match

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-Alan Angels vs. Trey Miguel in a tournament match for the vacant X Division Title

-Chelsea Green, Deonna Purrazzo, and Gisele Shaw vs. Jordynne Grace, Taylor Wilde, and Mickie James

Powell’s POV: The brackets for the X Division Title tournament have Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid, and Yuya Uemora vs. PJ Black on one side, and Alan Angels vs. Trey Miguel, and Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey on the other. The new X Division Champion will be crowned on November 18 on the Impact Wrestling Over Drive event that will stream on Impact Plus and FITE TV.

Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. AXS will air the Bound For Glory 2010 pay-per-view on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and focusses on Josh Alexander. The Before The Impact show streams on Impact Plus at 6:15CT/7:15ET and features Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid in a tournament match for the vacant X Division Title. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).