08/07 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 271): Pro Wrestling Boom Live – WWE SummerSlam talk with co-host Jonny Fairplay 

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell is a special live episode co-hosted by Jonny Fairplay of “Survivor” fame taking live calls coming out of WWE SummerSlam. The next live edition will be on Monday, August 28 coming out of AEW All In…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Live Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 271) with co-host Jonny Fairplay.

