AEW Rampage rating for the Parking Lot Brawl

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 434,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was up from the 324,000 viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: They gave viewers a hook with the Parking Lot Brawl and it led to better numbers. Rampage finished with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s 0.10 rating in the same demo. The August 5, 2022 edition of Rampage delivered 468,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demo for a live show with Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Mance Warner in an eliminator match.