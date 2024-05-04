Gable Steveson reportedly released by WWE

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Gable Steveson has been released by WWE. Dave Meltzer of WrestlingObserver.com reports that Steveson was released from his deal on Friday.

Powell’s POV: Steveson signed with WWE shortly after he won the gold medal as a heavyweight wrestler in the 2020 Olympics. WWE had very high hopes for Steveson given his stellar amateur wrestling credentials, but he struggled as an on-air personality during his infrequent appearances. Based on the Cagematch.net match listing, the Olympic gold medalist worked a total of just 17 matches for WWE and only one was televised. Steveson’s older brother Bobby works in NXT as Damon Kemp.