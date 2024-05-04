Gable Steveson reportedly released by WWE

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Gable Steveson has been released by WWE. Dave Meltzer of WrestlingObserver.com reports that Steveson was released from his deal on Friday.
Powell’s POV: Steveson signed with WWE shortly after he won the gold medal as a heavyweight wrestler in the 2020 Olympics. WWE had very high hopes for Steveson given his stellar amateur wrestling credentials, but he struggled as an on-air personality during his infrequent appearances. Based on the Cagematch.net match listing, the Olympic gold medalist worked a total of just 17 matches for WWE and only one was televised. Steveson’s older brother Bobby works in NXT as Damon Kemp.
Be the first to comment