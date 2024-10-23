What's happening...

NXT TV rating: Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane vs. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson

October 23, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 702,000 viewers for The CW network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 639,000 viewership total.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demo, down compared to last week’s 0.18 rating. One year earlier, the October 24, 2023 edition of NXT delivered 787,000 viewers and a 0.21 rating for Halloween Havoc night one on USA Network.

