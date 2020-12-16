AEW Dynamite, NXT TV, and MLW Fusion coverage, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Steve Austin, Bruce Prichard podcasts, William Perry, Brodie Lee, Jessie Whitney, Frank Gotch, Don “The Spoiler” Jardine, Lizmark

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite is live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show includes a 14-man tag team match. Join me for the weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review shortly after the show.

-NXT will be broadcast from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center). The show includes Kushida and Leon Ruff vs. Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members on Thursday.

-MLW Fusion features ACH vs. Tom Lawlor in a semifinal match of 2020 Opera Cup tournament. The winner will face Low Ki in the finals. Fusion streams at 6CT/7ET on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube Page. The show is replayed on beIN Sports on Saturday nights at 9CT/10ET. My report on the show will be available as the show airs tonight, and Dot Net Members will hear my audio review immediately following the NXT and AEW Dynamite shows.

-The new “Grilling JR” podcast hosted by Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson will be available Thursday at Omny.fm/shows/the-ross-report. The latest show focused on WWE Armageddon 2000.

-Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast is a watchalong for Kiss Animalize Live. The previous show had Dave Meltzer discussing the life and death of Pat Patterson. Listen to Jericho’s shows at Omny.fm/shows/talk-is-jericho.

-The latest “Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard” podcasts focus on Pat Patterson. Listen to the show at Westwoodonepodcasts.com.

-The Steve Austin Show is in “best of” mode. The recent classic episode related to pro wrestling featured a two-part interview with Bill Goldberg. The weekly show is available at PodcastOne.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-WWE celebrity Hall of Famer William Perry is 58.

-Brodie Lee (Jon Huber) is 41. He worked as Luke Harper in WWE prior to his AEW run.

-Jessie Whitney (a/k/a Jessie Ward) of Tough Enough II is 41. She went on to work as a producer in Impact Wrestling, and is married to NXT star Tommaso Ciampa.

-The late Frank Gotch died of uremia poisoning at age 40 on December 16, 1917.

-The late Don “The Spoiler” Jardine died of complications from a heart attack and leukemia at age 66 on December 16, 2006.

-Lizmark (Juan Banos) died at age 64 on December 16, 2015. The cause of death is listed as respiratory failure.