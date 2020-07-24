WWE Smackdown, 205 Live, next advertised pro wrestling dates, Torrie Wilson, Zack Sabre Jr., Angelo Dawkins, MJ Jenkins

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown was taped on Tuesday in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Tonight’s show features Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus in a Bar Fight. Join me for my weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review later tonight.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s weekly written and audio reviews are available by Saturday mornings.

-New Japan Pro Wrestling is in Nagoya, Japan on Saturday at Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium. The show features Evil vs. Hiormu Takahashi for the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Titles, and Shingo Takagi vs. El Desperado for the Never Openweight Title.

-The next live event listed on the WWE website is September 7 in Omaha, Nebraska for Raw. There’s obviously no telling whether WWE or anyone of the promotions listed below will return to running live events by then.

-The next AEW Dynamite event listed show with an advertised venue is October 7 in St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena.

-Impact Wrestling is not listing any events on their website.

-Ring of Honor has no live event dates listed on its website.

-MLW’s postponed its July events. The next advertised date is October 3 in Dallas, Texas at NYTEX Sports Centre.

-The NWA has not announced any new dates as of this update.

Birthdays and Notables

-Torrie Wilson is 45.

-Zack Sabre Jr. (Lucas Eatwell) is 33.

-Angelo Dawkins (Gary Gordon) of The Street Profits is 30.

-MJ Jenkins is 29.



