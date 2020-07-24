NJPW Lion’s Break Collision preview: Four matches set for tonight’s New Japan World show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s New Japan Pro Wrestling Lion’s Break Collision series.

-Tom Lawlor vs. Alex Coughlin

-Misterioso vs. Danny Limelight

-Rocky Romero and Rust Taylor vs. TJP and Clark Connors

-Karl Fredericks vs. Jeff Cobb

Powell’s POV: The series streams Fridays in July on the New Japan World streaming service at 9CT/10ET. The first two matches have a 15-minute time limit, the tag match has a 20-minute time limit, and the main event has a 30-minute time limit.



