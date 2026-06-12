WWE Smackdown results (6/12): Powell’s live review of Jey Uso vs. LA Knight vs. Royce Keys vs. Finn Balor, and Sol Ruca vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill in the final KQOTR four-way matches

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,399)

Providence, Rhode Island, at Amica Mutual Pavilion

Streamed live June 12, 2026, on USA Network and internationally on Netflix

[Hour One] Joe Tessitore opened the show on commentary while a shot aired of the host city. A video package recapped last week’s segment involving Cody Rhodes, Gunther, and Sami Zayn…

Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis greeted WWE Champion Cody Rhodes as he arrived in the building. Cody wondered if there was an update on the stipulation that Gunther wants for next week’s title match. Aldis said he had not heard from Gunther. Aldis exited after saying Gunther’s decision would be known by the end of the night.

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso approached Cody. Jey spoke of winning the King of the Ring tournament and challenging Cody for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam. Cody said he hoped that Jey was right. Cody said Jey deserves it, but he hopes that it’s Jey’s decision, not Roman Reigns’…

Tessitore narrated arrival shots of LA Knight, Royce Keys, and Finn Balor…

Wade Barrett joined Tessitore on commentary, and they spoke about a knee injury that WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley suffered last week. Barrett did not offer any specifics regarding a timeline for her return…

Cathy Kelley interviewed Jade Cargill, B-Fab, and Michin in a backstage area. Jade said she would see Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam. Charlotte Flair’s entrance music played, which annoyed Jade…

Charlotte made her entrance, followed by Women’s Intercontinental Champion Sol Ruca, Lyra Valkyria, and then Jade Cargill with her sidekicks…

1. Women’s Intercontinental Champion Sol Ruca vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill (w/B-Fab, Michin) in a four-way Queen of the Ring tournament match. Flair superkicked Jade, who suffered a double suplex attempt by Ruca and Flair before suplexing both of them simultaneously. Jade performed a fallaway slam on Valkyria, who landed on Ruca. Flair ended up on the floor. B-Fab and Michin attacked her while the broadcast team noted that there are no disqualifications in a four-way.

Alexa Bliss ran out to help Flair, but B-Fab and Michin got the better of her. Tiffany Stratton came out and sent Michin over the barricade. Stratton followed Michin, while Bliss and B-Fab fought their way up the entrance aisle. In the ring, Flair performed a crossbody block on Jade, but Ruca broke up the pin attempt that followed.

Jade caught Lyra setting up Flair for a move on the ropes. Jade performed a tower of doom spot and then covered Flair for a near fall. Flair came back with a clothesline on Jade. Flair set up for a Figure Eight, but Ruca caught her with a missile dropkick. Ruca leapfrogged a charging Jade, who crashed into a corner of the ring.

Lyra dropkicked Jade through the ropes. Ruca performed a moonsault off the top rope onto all three opponents on the floor. Ruca tossed Valkyria back inside the ring and then hit her with a springboard splash that resulted in a near fall before a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Jade went to the ropes and was hit by Flair, who joined her on the ropes. Flair grabbed Jade’s hair with one hand and threw a punch with the other, but the wig moved. Flair and Ruca performed a double suplex on Jade, who tried to hold her wig in place.

Jade ducked out for a moment. Jade returned to the ring and dropped Ruca with a pump kick. Jade continued to struggle with her wig. Jade performed Jaded on Flair and held her wig while going for the pin, but Valkyria broke it up with a kick. Ruca hit the Sol Snatcher on Jade and had her pinned until Lyra pulled Ruca out of the ring. In the end, Flair put Valkyria in the Figure Eight for the submission win…

Charlotte Flair defeated Lyra Valkyria, Sol Ruca, and Jade Cargill in 18:35 to advance to the Queen of the Ring semifinals.

The updated brackets showed that Flair will face Liv Morgan in one semifinal match, and Iyo Sky will face Raquel Rodriguez in the other…

Powell’s POV: Jade’s wig clearly dominated the match and should have advanced to the semifinals. Poor Jade. On a side note, WrestleTix listed the host venue as being set up for 8,166 with 7,555 tickets distributed. The total number of seats on the map is listed as 11,808. The last time WWE ran the venue, 8,938 tickets were distributed for the July 7, 2025, Raw show.

Backstage, Cathy Kelley asked Women’s U.S. Champion Tiffany Stratton why she helped Flair. Stratton said she and Flair are not besties, but neither one of them wants Jade as their champion. B-Fab and Michin showed up and yelled at Stratton, but Chelsea Green showed up with a kendo stick and made them back down. “What are you doing?” Stratton asked Green…

Jacob Fatu arrived in the Usos’ dressing room. Jimmy asked what Fatu was doing there and informed him that Roman Reigns wanted Jey to handle his four-way match on his own. Fatu said he was there to speak with Solo Sikoa… [C]

Footage aired of Carmelo Hayes visiting the New England Patriots’ minicamp practice. Back in the arena, several players were shown in the crowd…

A Blake Monroe vignette aired. She spoke about Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, and noted that friends “aren’t something I ever burdened myself with”…

Backstage, Nick Aldis was on the phone when Gunther arrived. Gunther said he couldn’t trust Aldis’s choice, so he booked the referee for the match. Aldis asked who it would be. Gunther said he was contemplating and would let Aldis know by the end of the night…

Cathy Kelley interviewed Finn Balor, who said he couldn’t be more excited about being on Smackdown. R-Truth showed up and spoke about putting Judgment Day back together. Damian Priest showed up. Priest said Judgment Day was back together again. There was major tension as Priest welcomed Balor to Smackdown, and Balor said he was happy to be there. Balor said he had a match and exited. Truth called out that they love Balor. Priest disputed that. Priest mentioned that he and Truth will face The MFTs for the WWE Tag Team Titles next week…

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Paige and Brie Bella made their entrance… [C] The broadcast team announced Tiffany Stratton and Chelsea Green vs. B-Fab and Michin for later in the show… The Fatal Influence trio made their entrance…

2. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Paige and Brie Bella vs. Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid (w/Jacy Jayne) in a non-title match. Both entrances were televised. The heels isolated Brie. The referee missed Brie tagging Paige and forced her to stay in the ring. [C]

Brie ducked a double clothesline and then dove to her corner and tagged out. Paige put Reid in a submission hold, but Henley broke it up. Paige cleared Henley from the ring and then performed a Rampaige DDT on Reid. Paige had Reid beat, but Henley returned to break up the pin. Paige got a visual pinfall on Reid, but the referee was distracted.

[Hour Two] The referee caught Jayne helping Henley while she was in a submission hold. The referee ejected Jayne, who protested, causing the referee to miss when Henley caught Paige in an inside cradle. Brie entered the ring and reversed the pin, and then the referee turned around and counted the pin…

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Paige and Brie Bella beat Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid in a non-title match at 8:30.

Powell’s POV: I know I wasn’t alone in suspecting that Henley and Reid would get a non-title win. I’m not sure what having the champions win accomplished.

Backstage, Sami Zayn spoke while Johnny Gargano was shown lying on production crates while Candice LeRae stood by. LeRae responded to Zayn’s rant by asking Gargano when he would get up and do something about it. Zayn said Gargano was right, he was going to clear the air with Cody Rhodes once and for all… [C]

Danhausen was working in his lab when Angel and Berto showed up and asked him to re-curse the New York Knicks for betting purposes. They left Danhausen with a bag filled with cash and called it a bonus. Matt Cardona showed up and asked Danhausen to keep the Knicks from being cursed. Danahausen wanted money, but he settled for Cardona’s watch.

Kit Wilson showed up and brought an electrocuted Miz with him. Mi’s hair stood up and had a gray streak. He mumbled while delivering his catchphrases. Wilson ended up being electrocuted…

Powell’s POV: This was hilarious for the age seven-and-under crowd. Not so much for anyone who made it to fourth grade.

Sami Zayn made his entrance. He said the reaction he received was a little strange. He said he wasn’t comparing the American crowd to the European crowds, but the ride or dies came out in full force for him in Europe. Zayn called out the WWE Champion.

Cody Rhodes made his entrance and joined Zayn inside the ring. Zayn recalled helping Cody last week, only to be left lying flat on his back while Cody stood tall. Zayn said it keeps happening. Zayn asked whether it was intentional. A “Sami sucks” chant broke out.

Cody eventually told Zayn that the fans chanted “Sami sucks” because he does now. Cody said Zayn is desperate. Cody apologized for being WWE Champion. Cody said that he has the title, which means that Zayn never will. Zayn slapped Cody. Zayn immediately apologized. Cody slapped him back and then asked if they were good.

Zayn exited the ring and grabbed a chair before returning to the apron. Zayn tossed the chair to the floor. Zayn dropped off the apron and headed to the back while Cody watched…

Powell’s POV: You’ll have to excuse Sami, Mr. Rhodes, because he was running late for a fitting for a referee shirt.

Jacob Fatu approached Solo Sikoa with a message from Roman Reigns, who wanted Solo to “come home.” Solo said it’s not home, it’s a doghouse. Solo said Fatu is Roman’s lapdog. Solo asked what happened to Fatu. He said everyone was afraid of him, and he came close to beating Reigns, but now he’s just Roman’s background. Solo said Roman made Fatu kneel in front of the world, including their family. Solo said that’s not how you treat someone you love. Solo told Fatu to tell Reigns that he can go to hell.

Fatu said he understands where Solo is coming from, but he already made up his mind. Fatu said he was going to stand on business. Fatu said that if Reigns sends him after Solo, then he’d be coming after Solo. “You tell Roman that if he wants me to come back home, then he can come and get me,” Solo said before exiting the room…

A video package recapped Rey Fenix winning the AAA Cruiserweight Championship… [C] Axiom made his entrance with Nathan Frazer, who wished him luck and then headed backstage. Rey Fenix made his entrance…

3. Rey Fenix vs. Axiom for the AAA Cruiserweight Championship. The crowd was quiet to start, but they gasped for Axiom suplexing Fenix. A short time later, Axiom drilled Fenix with a dropkick. Axiom followed up with a moonsault from the top rope onto Fenix on the floor. [C]

Axiom hit a missile dropkick for a near fall. Axiom looked to the quiet crowd. Fenix avoided Axiom’s Goden Ratio finisher. Fenix performed a brainbuster for a near fall. Moments later, both wrestlers fought on the ropes, and then Axiom performed a Spanish Fly for a near fall. Fenix came back with a couple of spinning kicks in the corner and then hit a Mexican Muscle Buster for the win…

Rey Fenix defeated Axiom in 11:30 to retain the AAA Cruiserweight Championship.

Powell’s POV: Good cruiserweight action for a title belt the majority of the audience couldn’t care less about. I get that you have to start somewhere, but I don’t think anyone who runs a major pro wrestling company today understands that there are too many title belts.

Gunther entered Nick Aldis’s office and told him that he’d made his decision. Gunther said he needed someone with their heart in the right place, a good guy, maybe the last real good guy. Gunther told Aldis that he wants Sami Zayn to be the referee for his WWE Championship match against Cody. Gunther told Aldis to make it happen…

U.S. Champion Trick Williams and Lil Yachty were shown arriving in the parking lot… [C]