NXT Level Up results (5/3): O’Connor’s review of Je’Von Evans vs. Riley Osborne, Eddy Thorpe vs. Kale Dixon, and Kelani Jordan vs. Kendal Grey

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 116)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed May 3, 2024 on Peacock/WWE Network

Eddy Thorpe made his way to the ring as the broadcast team of Blake Howard and Byron Saxton welcomed us to the show…

1. Eddy Thorpe vs. Kale Dixon. Dixon went for a go behind armlock as the match began but Thorpe gained the early advantage with a takedown to the mat. Thorpe hit a reverse elbow on Dixon and Dixon rolled to the ring apron. As Thorpe attempted to follow up, Dixon dropped Thorpe across the top rope to take control once more. A reverse of elbow of his own gained Dixon a near fall. Dixon hit a tilt a whirl for another two count on Thorpe before locking in a chinlock to wear down Thorpe and followed up with a chop to the back which fired up Thorpe who made a comeback and hit a German Suplex, an elbow drop and the Impaler DDT on Dixon for the victory.

Eddy Thorpe defeated Kale Dixon via pinfall in 5:55.

The commentary team hyped Kelani Jordan vs. Kenda Grey for after the break…[c]

2. Kelani Jordan vs. Kendal Grey (w/Carlee Bright). Jordan gained the early advantage but Grey used her gymnastic background to escape from Jordan’s clutches. Grey took Jordan to the canvas and worked the armbar. Jordan attempted to shift her weight to escape but Grey held on. Grey hit a belly to belly for a near fall as Jordan tried to make a comeback with a series of pinning combinations. Late in the match, Jordan slammed Grey to the mat and followed up with split legged moonsault for the win.

Kelani Jordan defeated Kendal Grey via pinfall in 5:13.

The commentary team hyped the main event…[c]

As the entrances for the next match took place, Blake Howard introduced Vic Joseph who had replaced Byron Saxton at the broadcast table.

3. Je’Von Evans vs. Riley Osborne. Evans controlled the pace early but Osborne hit the arm drag and followed up with a dropkick to rock Evans. Evans responded with the springboard headscissors takedown but Osborne hit Evans with a kick and a slam for a two count. Osborne wore down Evans with a chinlock as Evans attempted an escape.

Both men rocked each other with forearms which dropped them both to the mat. Evans hit a springboard clothesline which sent Osborne to the outside. Evans followed up with the tope. Osborne rallied and hit a dive of his own. Back in the ring, both men exchanged pinning attempts until Evans stacked up Osborne for the win.

Je’Von Evans defeated Riley Osborne via pinfall in 5:54.

Both men shook hands in the entrance way as the show closed.

John’s Ramblings: A fun episode this week, if not essential viewing. If you want to seek out one match from the show though, make it the main event where the ever impressive Je’Von Evans and Riley Osborne brought the athleticism to the show closer. Both of these men have a bright future.