AEW Collision lineup: The lineup for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision.
-Will Ospreay vs. Shane Taylor
-Bryan Danielson, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler vs. Lance Archer, Vincent, and Dutch
-Hook vs. Johnny TV for a spot in the FTW Title three-way eliminator
-Katsuyori Shibata vs. Rocky Romero for a spot in the FTW Title three-way eliminator
-Jack Cartwheel vs. Nick Wayne
-Serena Deeb vs. Anna Jay
-Orange Cassidy vs. Isiah Kassidy
-Bryan Keith vs. Boulder
-Pac speaks
-Jay White, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn speak
Collision was taped on Thursday in Portland, Oregon at Moda Center. Collision airs tonight on TNT at 7CT/8ET with AEW Rampage airing afterward.
