AEW Collision lineup: The lineup for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision.

-Will Ospreay vs. Shane Taylor

-Bryan Danielson, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler vs. Lance Archer, Vincent, and Dutch

-Hook vs. Johnny TV for a spot in the FTW Title three-way eliminator

-Katsuyori Shibata vs. Rocky Romero for a spot in the FTW Title three-way eliminator

-Jack Cartwheel vs. Nick Wayne

-Serena Deeb vs. Anna Jay

-Orange Cassidy vs. Isiah Kassidy

-Bryan Keith vs. Boulder

-Pac speaks

-Jay White, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn speak

Powell's POV: Collision was taped on Thursday in Portland, Oregon at Moda Center. Join me for my live review as Collision airs tonight on TNT at 7CT/8ET with AEW Rampage airing afterward.