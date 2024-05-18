AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of the AEW Rampage television show.
-Kyle O’Reilly vs. Lee Moriarty
-Rush vs. Cody Chhun
-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Robyn Renegade
-Brian Cage vs. Anthony Bowens
Powell’s POV: Another three-hour block of AEW with Rampage airing after AEW Collision. Both shows were taped Thursday in Portland, Oregon at Moda Center. Join me for my live review of the three-hour block starting with Collision as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET followed by Rampage at 9CT/10ET. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
