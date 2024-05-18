MLW “Fury Road” lineup: The card for tonight’s free online special

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW is advertising the following matches for tonight’s MLW “Fury Road” special.

-Satoshi Kojima vs. 1 Called Manders for the MLW Heavyweight Championship

-Janai Kai vs. Delmi Exo vs. Miyu Yamashita vs. Zayda in a four-way for the MLW Featherweight Championship

-Matt Riddle vs. Sami Callihan

-Mads Krule Krugger vs. Matthew Justice in a Falls Count Anywhere match

-Bobby Fish vs. Akira

Jake Crist vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin

-Alex Kane in action

Powell’s POV: The matches were taped on May 11 in Chicago, Illinois at Cicero Stadium. The special is scheduled to stream at 9CT/10ET on the MLW YouTube page and beIN Sports.