MLW “Fury Road” lineup: The card for tonight’s free online special

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
MLW is advertising the following matches for tonight’s MLW “Fury Road” special.
-Satoshi Kojima vs. 1 Called Manders for the MLW Heavyweight Championship
-Janai Kai vs. Delmi Exo vs. Miyu Yamashita vs. Zayda in a four-way for the MLW Featherweight Championship
-Matt Riddle vs. Sami Callihan
-Mads Krule Krugger vs. Matthew Justice in a Falls Count Anywhere match
-Bobby Fish vs. Akira
Jake Crist vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin
-Alex Kane in action
Powell’s POV: The matches were taped on May 11 in Chicago, Illinois at Cicero Stadium. The special is scheduled to stream at 9CT/10ET on the MLW YouTube page and beIN Sports.
Be the first to comment