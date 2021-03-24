Undertaker, AEW Dynamite, NXT TV, and MLW Fusion coverage, Christopher Daniels, Lana, Lacey Evans, Jake Hager, Barry Horowitz, Epico

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite is live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show includes Darby Allin vs. John Silver for the TNT Championship. Join me for our weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review shortly after the show. Jake Barnett, who normally covers Dynamite, will be covering Friday’s WWE Smackdown so that I can cover the ROH 19th Anniversary pay-per-view.

-NXT will be broadcast from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center). The show features Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Aliyah and Jessi Kamea for the NXT Women’s Tag Titles. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members on Thursday.

-MLW Fusion streams tonight and includes ACH, Ross Von Erich, and Marshall Von Erich vs. Tom Lawlor, Dominic Garrini, and Kevin Ku in a Chain Ropes match. Fusion streams Wednesdays at 6CT/7ET on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube Page, and is replayed on beIN Sports on Saturday nights at 9CT/10ET. My reports are made available while the show streams on Wednesdays, and my audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members on Wednesday nights.

Birthdays and Notables

-Barry Horowitz is 61.

-The Undertaker (Mark Calaway) is 56.

-Christopher Daniels (Daniel Covell) is 51. In addition to working in the ring, Daniels also works as the head of AEW talent relations.

-Jake Hager is 39.

-Epico (Orlando Colon) is 39.

-Lana (CJ Perry) is 36.

-Lacey Evans (Macey Estrella-Kadlec) is 31.